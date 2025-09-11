Apartment resident horrified by neighbor's 'disgusting' habit: 'That's a public health risk'

Despite its name, cat litter shouldn't become litter. One Redditor posted about a neighbor who encroached on their shared outdoor spaces with the substance, tossing their "cat pans right underneath us in the 'woods.'"

Litter emits the smell of ammonia as bacteria breaks down waste — not exactly an air freshener.

That's why the OP sarcastically wrote how the dumped material "particularly adds to the ambiance of summer rains!"

The Redditor wasn't alone, as other careless acts by neighbors include spraying pesticides that killed part of a yard and polluting a shared creek with construction debris.

Someone who used to work at a vet advised reporting the incident. "Cat feces can carry various types of worms, as well as toxoplasmosis. I think the office would agree that's a public health risk! " they said.

Toxoplasmosis is a feline disease caused by Toxoplasma gondii, a single-cell parasite, according to the Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine. Exposed pregnant people do not usually develop symptoms, but their children may later have vision or hearing loss. Immunodeficient individuals can suffer enlarged lymph nodes, respiratory disease, and nervous system issues.

In addition to spreading disease, dumped cat litter can contaminate local water supplies and soil.

As The Spruce Pets advises, the best way to safely dispose of cat litter is to scoop it daily, place it in a trash bag, and tie that bag in a knot. Never dump it outside as the OP's neighbor did.

You can also practice responsible pet ownership by choosing certain types of litter. Per EcoServant, clay-based litter is strip-mined from the earth, which removes topsoil and harms habitats. Know your options, and go green with plant- or wood-based biodegradable litter.

Once used, you can dispose of biodegradable litter in a designated pet waste compost bin, but don't use that compost to grow edible garden plants. Check for programs that accept pet waste compost, including the Enviro Pet Waste Network.

Commenters were appalled and gave the OP advice.

"This is so disgusting," one wrote.

Another noted: "This is illegal dumping. Report them to management and then city."

Looking at the bright side, someone else said, "At least she doesn't pour it on her slotted balcony and sweep it down to your porch."

