Homeowner concerned after neighbor allegedly uses dangerous landscaping product without permission: 'I'm worried about my dog … he's been getting sick'

A homeowner in Florida was alarmed to see the edges of their yard turning yellow and dying nearly overnight. "Started getting a yellow ring around my yard," they wrote in a Reddit post in the r/lawncare subreddit. "What could be the cause?"

They included photos of the yard, where a strip of dried yellow grass can clearly be seen running along the fence line bordering their neighbor's yard.

"It's been spreading quickly," they wrote.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Commenters were quick to theorize that the color and damage came from a neighbor's careless application of deadly herbicide or pesticide.

"It looks like the fence line was sprayed with roundup," one person suggested. "If nothing was sprayed on your side, the people on the other side could've sprayed it with a soil active herbicide … that leached to your side of the fence."

Whatever kind of chemical it was, one thing was clear: "Somebody sprayed a whole lotta something along that fence line," one person said.

The original poster responded to these comments, including a link to a video showcasing more of the yellowed grass. "I'm worried about my dog," they shared. "He's been getting sick and not sure if this has anything to do with it."

Unfortunately, it might have everything to do with it. Roundup is a popular weed killer whose active ingredient is glyphosate, a compound that's been banned in Europe for its associated health risks.

Glyphosate is generally effective at killing weeds. But it's often too effective, posing risks to both people and animals that are exposed — such as in the case of this homeowner — as well as to people who eat crops that have been treated with the chemical.

According to a review study published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences, "it is unequivocal that exposure to glyphosate produces important alterations in the structure and function of the nervous system of humans, rodents, fish, and invertebrates." The chemical has also been linked to cancer risk, brain damage, and affecting cell development.

Fortunately, there are many options for mulching or controlling weeds that don't risk poisoning your vegetable gardens and the creatures that live in your yard. From using organic fertilizer to pulling them by hand (and even eating them for lunch!) these methods can ensure a beautiful yard … and significantly less destruction for the neighbors.

