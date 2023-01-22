Model shares hack for getting the same makeup look with way less concealer: ‘I think I need to try this’

ILIA Beauty is a makeup company that seeks to combine makeup and skincare, along with sustainable packaging practices. The company designs its products “with active levels of skincare ingredients that shield skin from environmental stressors.”

But how does it perform?

ILIA (@officialiliabeauty) recently posted a clip of a model trying out the concealer hack — first made popular by fashion and makeup influencer Alexandra Milek — in which she simply applies three dots of the concealer (two under the eye and one on the lower cheek) instead of spreading a thick glob over the entire cheek.

The results, according to the commenters, are impressive.

“My fave concealer!!,” writes one commenter.

“Woah I think I need to try this!!,” writes another.

Using less product per application can make a big difference from a sustainability point of view. The fewer tubes of concealer you go through, the less plastic waste is generated. And even though ILIA Beauty is making an effort to get as many empty containers recycled as possible, plastic waste remains a huge problem for the beauty industry as a whole.

ILIA also offers a recycling initiative. The company partnered with Pact Collective to “recycle the hard-to-recycle.” U.S. customers can mail the company up to 10 empty beauty products per month, from any brand, and those products will be broken down to ensure they don’t end up in a landfill.

ILIA is a favorite of celebrity makeup artist Katey Denno, who seeks to create looks using only high-quality, clean, and sustainable beauty products — and we can see why.

