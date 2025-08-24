Customer gives honest review after buying high-tech appliance from IKEA: 'Disorienting how quick it is'

A delighted customer shared their experience with the IKEA Orminge, a compact 24-inch induction range cooker, on Reddit.

The candid review detailed what it's like to switch from an infrared stovetop to induction. After three months of use, the original poster told r/Appliances that the induction stove works very fast and the warranty is "unbeatable."

While both infrared and induction cooktops are powered by electricity, the OP found that the induction was able to boil water much faster than infrared — likely due to the latter heating up less evenly than induction.

"It's disorienting how quick it is," the OP said in the post. "You'd go to do something else thinking you have lots of time, and turn back and it's rapidly boiling."

That kind of boiling speed saves time and cuts down on energy use, which can translate into bill savings.

Induction cooking, once seen as niche or futuristic, is quickly becoming mainstream. Unlike gas, which loses much of its heat to the air, induction transfers energy directly to the pan.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

With quick heating and precise temperature control, even households that cook regularly can shrink their carbon footprint by switching to induction.

Health benefits are another major selling point. Gas stoves release pollutants like nitrogen dioxide, which can worsen respiratory issues like asthma and contribute to poor indoor air quality.

Induction avoids combustion entirely, meaning a safer kitchen environment without sacrificing cooking time or performance.

The cooktop itself also stays cool unless compatible cookware is present, reducing burn risks and making cleanup easier. That said, the surface can still get hot right after cooking, so it's best to steer clear until it cools down.

💡Solar quotes you can trust

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

Swapping out a gas stove for induction may feel like a small household choice, but multiplied across millions of kitchens, it helps reduce demand for dirty fuels and lower residential pollution levels.

As for the IKEA reviewer, they summed it up simply: the range's stove was intuitive, efficient, and backed by a warranty that offered peace of mind.

Their testimony echoes what many new induction users have found: once you've experienced faster, cleaner, and greener cooking, it's hard to imagine going back.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.