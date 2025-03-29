Homeowners share honest review after living in futuristic house built by robots: 'We are a part of the future'

A YouTube video gives viewers an inside look at new homes built with robotic construction.

Everything is bigger in Texas — including a new housing development with a futuristic vision.

Icon, a 3D technology company, is behind dozens of next-generation 3D-printed homes in the Lone Star State. A YouTube video gives viewers an inside look at the new homes built with robotic construction at the Wolf Ranch development in Georgetown.

In the video, homeowners shared their decisions to invest in 3D-printed homes. Many of them praised the design and comfortability of the houses. One homeowner said living in the community feels like "we are a part of the future."

Per CNBC, Icon partnered with Lennar, the nation's second-largest homebuilder, to print 100 homes for the development. It's now the world's largest 3D-printed community.

The homes are already having a positive impact on the environment. The Icon website states that the smart homes receive energy-efficiency ratings that are 45-60% higher than the average home.

The construction industry is a major contributor to carbon pollution. One study found that much of the emissions come from building materials. However, the construction technology used to build 3D-printed homes is described as more sustainable than traditional housing. According to CBS News, the construction process for Icon homes involved robotic printers layering a mixture of dry concrete powder, sand, water, and additives.

3D-printed homes are gaining popularity across the nation. Habitat for Humanity in Long Island, New York, recently completed its first 3D-printed house. Meanwhile in Oklahoma, a state lawmaker proposed 3D-printed homes in an effort to create more affordable housing.

One resident living at Wolf Ranch specifically appreciated the solar panels installed with the homes, helping them save on their electric bill. "I think our first bill was $25," the resident said. "I've never had bills that are this inexpensive."

