Homeowner puzzled after discovering concerning outcome of controversial landscaping technique: 'What's wrong?'

After leveling and hydroseeding a new lawn, one confused New Zealand-based Redditor took to the r/lawncare subreddit to ask why the final look was not going to plan.

"What's wrong with my lawn?" They ask within the post. "Had a new lawn levelled and hydro seeded in early October, but it started yellowing after the first month or so. The lawn guy said I might have over-watered it so I cut back to twice a week but it has just stopped growing or doing anything really."

Photo Credit: Reddit

The OP then mentioned switching up the soil as another option to try to get the lawn to look the way they want it.

This concerning outcome is not unique to the OP. Usually, unnatural lawns take ages to get right; even then, they cost a fortune with fertilizers and water bills.

Even those trying to help the OP in the comments seemed confused.

"Too much fert, not enough fert, or the wrong fert," one commented. "Also, treat the soil with some soil enhancers/amendments. When the soil is optimal, the fert will work better and really get the root to grow."

However, many mention experiencing the same thing, without a clue on how to fix it.

"My new lawn looks similar. Old parts are green. New parts are yellow. Seeds that I used had starter fertilizer. I haven't used any other fertilizer. Never had this happened before," said one commenter.

Where such lawns usually take time, energy, and resources, rewilding your lawn using natural plants is cost-effective, efficient, and yields luscious greenery in your yard. To start, it's recommended to simply skip the frequent mowing and fertilizing and just plant a few native species.

In this OP's case, Poa, Tussock, and Festuca are gorgeous lawn solutions. On top of that, Herbaceous flowering plants can add some color to the lawn and attract pollinators. This solution cuts the need for a large water bill, repurchasing different kinds of fertilizer, and hiring someone to lay the lawn. All the while, you are helping biodiversity to thrive — a small step in repairing the earth.

For more solutions, one can check out other guides on The Cool Down or look at the helpful r/NativePlantGardening subreddit.

