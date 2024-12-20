Homeowner shares disastrous aftermath of lawn care mistake: 'What are the steps to do to recover from this mess?'

A disappointed homeowner posted two photos of their dry, withered lawn and asked others for help bringing it back to life.

The Redditor posted two pictures of their depressing yard. The brown grass starkly contrasts the green bushes around it. They explained it was a Zoysia lawn and has looked like this for three weeks. OP suspects they over-fertilized the lawn, but exactly what killed it is unclear.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

This lawn seriously needs help. In the caption, the poster asked, "What are the steps to do to recover from this mess?"

While commenters had fun with sarcasm and snark, OP's mistake is understandable. Lawn maintenance is difficult and complex. Between mowing, fertilizing, seeding, watering, and spraying, it's easy to accidentally ruin your lawn.

But the frustration and hassle of maintaining a lawn is unnecessary. Many choose to rewild with native plants or opt for a natural lawn. This means no more rigorous lawn maintenance or second-guessing regarding fertilizers and seeds. You don't need any pesticides or herbicides either.

Native plants can thrive without much help, so you can have an effortless green landscape. Enjoy a lush outdoor space while lowering your water bills and making your life easier.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Rewilding your lawn not only takes pressure off you, but it also supports the local ecosystems. Pollinators rely on native plants and natural landscapes, and we rely on pollinators. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 35% of food crops depend on pollinators to reproduce and survive.

If OP had a natural lawn, they could've avoided this fertilizing disaster. While some people in the comments made it clear that saving this grass was next to impossible, others offered hope.

One person asked, "Did you water it at all? ... That grass is toast." Another left a dramatic comment: "There's no recovering from this, it's not just burnt, this is scorched earth."

🗣️ What's the hardest thing about taking care of your yard?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

One commenter offered helpful advice: "So, the real answer. You need to check for roots. Very simple. Pull on this. Are there roots holding stuff, or are they dead too? If there are roots, yes it will recover. If NO roots, nothing can recover. Lightly pull on a few spots to see what's still holding."

When the OP replied to confirm the roots were still there, the person added: "That is a good sign. If the roots can hold, I would suggest some low- to mid-rate fertilizer and additional watering."

Another offered hope, writing: "I see green. Zoysia will recover."

Whether OP's Zoysia recovers or not, they can save themselves from more lawn nightmares by switching to a natural lawn that flourishes on its own.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.