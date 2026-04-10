Homeowner shares image of high-tech renovation and people are jealous: 'I've been looking at these'

Making your home more energy-efficient by upgrading your appliances can be an exciting endeavor and can spark jealousy among other homeowners.

That's why one Reddit user took to the r/heatpump forum to share their latest bill-curbing renovation. In the post, the homeowner shared an image of a hydronic heat pump from IBC Boilers.

Photo Credit: Reddit



This unit utilizes heat pump technology to warm water, which is then fed into pipes that run throughout the original poster's home to heat the floors. "I finally have in-floor heat, and it's so nice," the original poster noted.

If you're unfamiliar, heat pumps are extremely efficient and use technology similar to that found in refrigerators. Instead of generating heat using electricity or fuels such as natural gas or propane, heat pumps transfer ambient heat energy from the atmosphere into and out of spaces.





Although this is a hydronic unit, homeowners typically opt for heat pump air-to-air models when looking for an HVAC upgrade. Air-to-air units operate similarly to air-to-water systems, but they instead rely on air movement through vent systems like a traditional AC or furnace.

In fact, upgrading from a conventional electric or gas furnace to a highly efficient air-to-air heat pump can dramatically reduce your energy costs. If you're curious about how much you can reduce your utility bills by upgrading, connect with TCD partner EnergySage to find the best HVAC options for your situation.

Smart upgrades that slash monthly bills

Since home heating and cooling can make up for almost half of your annual energy bill, upgrading to an efficient model can be a worthwhile investment. Here are a few tools to get you started:

EnergySage can help you find efficient heating and cooling solutions for your home and connect you with trusted installers.

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If leasing an HVAC is enticing to you, a Palmetto Comfort Plan starts from as low as $99 per month and includes over a decade of free maintenance.

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Under the post, other users quickly shared their thoughts on the OP's new setup:

"Ooooh," one wrote. "I've been looking at these."

"One of the prettiest [installs] I've seen," another added.

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