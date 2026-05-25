Gardening expert warns one common mistake can scorch hydrangeas and change flower color

Hydrangeas can look happy at the nursery and then start struggling almost as soon as you get them home.

A hydrangea can look perfectly happy at the nursery and then start struggling almost as soon as you get it home. According to one gardening educator's TikTok, planting it in the wrong spot can scorch the leaves and blooms — and even change the flower color.

Gardening educator Bethie (@blueacregarden) recently shared a quick hydrangea guide on TikTok that is resonating with new plant owners. Viewers of the video were asking for help with everything from eclipse hydrangeas to planting in hot climates like Dallas.

Her biggest point is that not all hydrangeas want the same amount of sun. As Bethie explained, macrophylla, mountain, oakleaf, and climbing hydrangeas usually need a mix of sun and shade rather than all-day exposure. She added that full sun is typically workable for those varieties only in Zone 6 or colder, with extra summer watering needed to keep leaves and blooms from scorching.

Panicle and smooth hydrangeas are a little less fussy. Bethie said those types can handle full sun or part shade, making them a more flexible option for gardeners who are still figuring out their yard. She also advised shoppers to check the plant label if they aren't sure what type of hydrangea they brought home.

Beyond choosing the right spot, Bethie recommended mulching after planting to help with water retention and avoiding pruning while the shrub is still getting established, which could take a few years in some cases.

While hydrangeas are often sold as easy landscape plants, the video is a good reminder that a small mistake at planting time can cause bigger problems later. Too much sun can stress certain varieties, while the wrong soil conditions can affect the exact look many buyers were hoping for.

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For macrophylla and mountain hydrangeas, soil pH can directly influence bloom color. Bethie said a pH around 5.5 to 6 tends to encourage blue flowers, while 6.5 and above leans pink. Somewhere in the middle, gardeners may end up with purple blooms.

That matters for homeowners who want their yards to thrive without wasting money replacing plants that were never set up to succeed. Gardening can also come with broader benefits, from time outdoors and light exercise to the calming routine of caring for something over time. And while hydrangeas are ornamental, getting comfortable in the garden often leads people to branch out into edible plants too, which can help save money on groceries and provide fresher produce.

If you just bought a hydrangea, Bethie also said to water deeply before transplanting. If you have a smaller yard, she suggested looking for compact varieties with names that include words like "little," "mini," or "tiny."

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