With 110-degree heat headed for Oklahoma, HVAC techs brace for a flood of 'AC not keeping up' calls

"During the last two heat waves, we've had a whole lot of customers discover what design temp means."

With 110-degree weather in the forecast for Oklahoma City, local HVAC workers are expecting the usual rush of calls from cooling systems that start falling behind in extreme heat.

On Reddit, one Oklahoma City poster asked other technicians what the coming stretch would bring, writing: "110F temps on the way. What do y'all think my most common calls will be? Anybody else there yet? Plus it's 50-60% humidity here."

What's happening?

Replies centered on both sides of the heat wave equation: what customers are likely to report and what technicians are likely to face.

One commenter captured the most predictable complaint in a single sentence: "Unit not maintaining temp."

Routine maintenance issues came up alongside misread symptoms.

One commenter advised, "Clean the coil, clear the drain, run your numbers and get scooting." Another described a familiar scenario: "'Client states that their AC is not keeping up, they asked Chat GPT and it said they have a refrigerant leak' Sees thermostat set to 65 degrees holding at 71."

The thread also became a snapshot of how intense the workload can get.

One commenter said they were "currently on call" and dealing with "1 bad variable speed blower motor 1 unit no cool," while another said they were preparing to replace "15 ton coil+TXVs next week on a large roof."

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Why does it matter?

Once temperatures climb toward 110 degrees, an underperforming AC is more than a comfort issue. Indoor conditions that stay hotter than expected can become dangerous, especially when humidity is high and cooling equipment is already under heavy strain.

One commenter pointed to a frustration that often surfaces in these stretches between what people expect and what systems are built to do: "During the last two heat waves, we've had a whole lot of customers discover what design temp means."

For households thinking beyond emergency repairs, heat pumps provide both heating and cooling. EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace is one place to compare options.

For people who do not need a whole-home overhaul, Merino is another option.

What can I do?

Because the thread repeatedly returned to dirty coils, clogged drains, and delayed upkeep, addressing those basics before a heat wave may help a system perform closer to its intended capacity.

If a home is staying several degrees above the thermostat setting, that does not automatically point to a catastrophic failure. It can still be a sign that professional service is needed or that it may be time to start planning for an upgrade.

Homeowners interested in cutting energy costs more dramatically can also explore solar. EnergySage is one option. For those comparing cooling-and-heating replacements, EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace can help sort through options.

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