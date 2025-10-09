HVAC tech exposes frustrating contractor trend costing homeowners big: 'I'm tired of HVAC techs saying this'

"This trade demands staying up with all technology and certifications."

An HVAC technician has a message for homeowners who are frustrated with companies that try to sell outdated systems simply because it's what they're accustomed to.

He's frustrated, too.

In a video posted to his YouTube channel HVAC Guide for Homeowners (@NewHVACGuide), Joshua Griffin discussed one of his biggest pet peeves about the industry: Technicians and salespeople who won't adapt to the times and who say new systems have "too many bells and whistles."

"I'm tired of HVAC techs saying this!" Griffin says.

The HVAC industry has witnessed remarkable innovation in recent years, particularly in the development of cleaner, energy-efficient systems.

Given that heating and cooling are responsible for more than half of the average American home's energy usage, according to the Energy Information Administration, finding efficiency can also mean finding big savings.

Take heat pumps, for example. While traditional furnaces burn dirty fuel to create warm air, heat pumps capture warmth from the ambient outside air and utilize it to maintain a comfortable interior temperature.

This results in lower energy bills and less reliance on dirty fuels, helping both your wallet and the planet.

When it gets too warm outside, heat pumps act like a traditional air conditioner. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, and receive up to $2,000 in tax credits.

When it gets too warm outside, heat pumps act like a traditional air conditioner. Trusted brands like Mitsubishi can help make the heat pump shopping experience seamless, ensuring your home stays the right temperature year-round and at the right price.

Some other technicians and companies, however, claim that heat pumps and other new systems are too complicated, which Griffin said should be a massive red flag to homeowners.

"If your contractor says to you, 'Those systems are too complicated for us,' I would believe them," Griffin said. "There's ways that you can save money and protect your investments, your utility bills … and my challenge to you is, you might want to shop."

By shopping around, you can not only find installers and technicians who understand the benefits and inner workings of a heat pump, but they can also help point you toward rebates and tax credits that can bring upfront costs down.

Of course, some companies will help do that shopping for you. Free tools can quickly connect users with trained, local installers who can help you find an energy-efficient HVAC system that fits not only your home, but also your budget.

Several commenters agreed with Griffin's take, saying that instead of dismissing new technology, HVAC professionals should embrace it to best serve their customers.

"This trade demands staying up with all technology and certifications," one commenter wrote. "If one is not willing to do so, then they need a different occupation."

