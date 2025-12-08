Homeowner searches for advice after local HVAC tech demands to speak to her husband: 'Run! Do not walk away from this'

A homeowner said an HVAC tech blocked her from getting a written estimate unless she committed right away and brought her husband into the discussion. She posted about it on r/homeowners where commenters recognized the pressure tactics and called out the behavior.

Her furnace is about 30 years old, and she wanted it replaced before the cold set in. The techs showed up and did their measurements. Everything felt normal at first.

The situation shifted when one technician held an iPad up to her face and refused to email the quote. He said the company avoids sending estimates until customers accept them.

The Redditor wrote that he kept asking to call her husband and pressing her to choose one of the three quotes. She eventually took a photo of the numbers while he covered the rest of the information.





The thread closed with sharp reactions.

One commenter wrote, "Run! Do NOT walk away from this 'highly rated local HVAC company.'"

Another added, "Say bye. It's your money, don't be bullied."

