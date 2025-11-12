Homeowner receives barrage of firsthand advice after getting wildly different HVAC installation quotes: 'I have saved about $400 … since [upgrading]'

One homeowner in Seattle thought they were being overly cautious by getting multiple quotes before installing a new heating and cooling system. However, they were baffled to find that not only did every installer offer a different approach to keeping the home at a comfortable temperature, but also had wildly different price points.

The original poster shared their experience on the "r/heatpumps" subreddit. "We hope to upgrade our two-story (plus 1/2 finished basement) 1900 sq ft home in Seattle, constructed in 1909, with a heat pump system," said the original poster.

"Below are the quotes I received from 5 HVAC companies. I was surprised by the heterogeneity of the recommended plans. Secretly, I had hoped the heat pump plans would be similar, and I would only need to debate the cost and quality of installation."

The OP's choice could greatly impact their future utility bills. Heating and cooling make up the largest share of energy expenditure in the average American home, accounting for more than half of these bills, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. As a result, one of the most efficient ways to lower your energy bill is to upgrade your HVAC system.

In this case, the OP had an incredible spectrum of choices. Quotes ranged from under $16,000 to nearly $40,000.

As one commenter pointed out, some of the options seemed more appropriate than others. "Why are some of these companies quoting a dual fuel system (gas furnace) in the Seattle area?" they asked. "You have cheap electricity and live in a temperate climate. A heat pump alone will easily handle your temps… don't even need a cold climate model."

Another commenter thought the propane backup was a good idea but that the OP should spring for a heat pump that operates in colder temperatures.

"My original system went to backup propane heat at or below 35 degrees," they explained. "The new system works down to 5 degrees. In 2007, propane was about $1.25/gallon. Today, it's over $5.00/gallon. I have saved about $400 in electrical savings since then, and figure I will save about $2,500 in propane costs because the system works to the lower temperature."

