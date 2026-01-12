Homeowner searches for honest advice after pushy HVAC tech uses scare tactics to urge upgrade: 'I suspect [they are] trying to scam me'

"I would think at the very least the manager should have called me back."

A homeowner who experienced a fishy issue with their air conditioner asked for advice about what to do.

With temperatures rising, their AC was not working as expected. This didn't come as a surprise because they had been told that the 14-year-old unit "needed to be replaced and could fail at any time," they detailed in r/hvacadvice. The person had subscribed to a maintenance plan that included two visits per year to examine the cooling system and furnace.

Before the next checkup, they decided to poke around. After doing research and troubleshooting, they found a wire had been disconnected from the thermostat and stashed away. They reconnected it, and the unit worked "just fine."

"Now either during last visit for the heating maintenance they disconnected it for whatever reason and forgot to reconnect it (incompetence in this case) or they did it on purpose to sell me a new unit," they said.





It came down to this: "I suspect my HVAC service company is trying to scam me into buying a new system. What should I do?"

As for this homeowner, they provided an update after a technician visited. They failed to catch the business red-handed but were going to make a change nevertheless. They added that they would forgo a maintenance plan and "just call a company when it's time." You can clean your own AC unit, for example, and all you need is a hose.

"I think I will leave some reviews telling the story and let people draw their conclusions," they wrote. "I would think at the very least the manager should have called me back."

