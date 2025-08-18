Handyman demonstrates money-saving AC hack: 'It's going to keep your energy bills down'

"It's going to make the unit last longer."

An HVAC expert on TikTok showcased an easy hack to keep your AC unit giving you the cold air you need this summer.

The scoop

In the video, uploaded by Stay Cool Climate Control (@staycoolclimatecontrol), an account run by an HVAC service in Missouri, the user shared a quick way to keep your outdoor AC unit running smoothly.

"The outdoor unit's job is to reject heat, and if it's dirty, it can't reject heat," the TikTok user explained. "So one of the most important things you can do every single year is clean your outdoor air conditioning."

The post advised homeowners to shut off the equipment at the thermostat before beginning, then simply to take a hose at a 45-degree angle to the AC panels and clean out the dust and other build-up.

Stay Cool Climate Control also showed how professionals would clean out the unit, fully taking it apart, but they recommended leaving that level of work to an expert.

How it's helping

Easy maintenance hacks like this one can help with the longevity of your appliances, saving you money in the long run.

"Cleaning the outdoor unit is … going to keep the temperature down … it's going to keep your energy bills down, it's going to make the unit last longer," the user said.

Home hacks are vital in keeping your cost of living down and can even help keep the planet a cleaner place.

Another way of bringing your bills down and boosting your eco-friendliness is by installing solar panels, which could push your energy bills as low as $0. If you aren't sure where to start with solar, EnergySage provides a free service that makes it easy to compare quotes from vetted local installers and save up to $10,000 on solar installations.

Other energy-efficient additions include making your home a smart home, weatherizing your home, or upgrading your HVAC to a heat pump system.

With a heat pump, you can save an average of nearly $400 per year on energy costs and cut down on pollution. If you need assistance with this green home upgrade, Mitsubishi can help you find the right affordable heat pump.

What everyone's saying

Stay Cool Climate Control's video warranted great appreciation from viewers looking to lower their bills and keep their homes cooler.

"I'm not a very handy person so I genuinely appreciate this video," one user commented.

Another thankful user added, "Single woman home owner and I had no idea. Thank you so much!"

