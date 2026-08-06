When 'cheap' HVAC repairs backfire, these signs can show the job was done right

A second opinion can help spot repairs that often may not be necessary.

When a homeowner's air conditioner stops working in the middle of a heat wave, the lowest repair quote can seem like the easiest answer. But, as CBS News examined, a cheap HVAC fix can become far more costly if the person doing the repairs rushes the work or doesn't fully solve the problem.

What's happening?

With summer temperatures driving air conditioners harder than usual, HVAC equipment is under added stress and failing more often. In that situation, homeowners are often focused on restoring cool air quickly without overspending, CBS noted.

But getting the unit to turn back on is only part of the equation. The repair should result in even cooling throughout the home, let the equipment reach the thermostat setting without running constantly, and avoid short cycling.

After the work is done, homeowners should receive a straightforward description of the repair and a detailed bill. If the company cannot clearly explain the job or the invoice lacks detail, the outlet noted that can be a warning sign.

For people thinking beyond another patch job, heat pumps are significantly more energy-efficient than traditional HVAC systems while providing both heating and cooling.

They can also unlock tax credits, rebates, and long-term savings on utility bills, and EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace can help homeowners compare options. For a more targeted fix, Merino offers single-room, ultra-efficient HVAC systems at a lower price point.

Why does it matter?

The first bill is not always the full cost of a poor repair, CBS noted. Noises after service can point to incomplete work, and warning signs like a burning odor or ice on refrigerant lines may show the system still is not working as it should.

When an HVAC system has to run longer to deliver the same cooling, electricity use can climb even if the rest of the household's habits stay the same. That means a repair that looked affordable upfront may become expensive little by little.

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And replacing one broken part without fixing the underlying issue can set off another failure a few weeks or months down the road.

Having a warranty may help in this case. CBS noted that many trustworthy HVAC contractors stand behind their labor, and replacement parts may come with manufacturer coverage, which can help if an issue recurs.

What can I do?

Before agreeing to repairs, homeowners can verify that the contractor carries the proper state license and insurance and check reviews.

When the proposed work involves expensive parts like an evaporator coil or compressor, CBS said a second opinion can help spot repairs that may not be necessary. And after the repair, it's important to closely monitor the system's performance.

Homeowners who want to cut energy costs more dramatically can also use EnergySage, which offers a free solar quotes comparison tool. With EnergySage's help, the average person can get nearly $10,000 in incentives for solar purchases and installations.

And if your decision leads to a bigger HVAC upgrade, EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace is another way to compare efficient systems.

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