Homeowner searches for 'honest feedback' after HVAC tech brushes off concerns about heat pump

Installing a new HVAC system can be a costly and confusing experience. More frustrating, though, is when the project is finalized but the new unit isn't performing as expected.

One homeowner turned to Reddit for answers after their home experienced dramatic shifts in room-to-room temperatures even after a brand-new HVAC was installed. They said that they wanted "honest feedback" from HVAC professionals after their contractor said the heat pump system was "working as intended."

According to the OP, ever since they had their HVAC system installed in their newly built home, it has struggled to maintain consistent temperatures. They have seen swings as large as 10 degrees Fahrenheit between floors.

"From the beginning, we had concerns about temperature imbalance," the OP wrote.





Although upgrading your HVAC can be one of the best ways to save money on your utility bills while dodging rising energy costs, homeowners have to work with vetted installers to ensure the system is installed properly.

If you're looking to upgrade to a heat pump with the help of experienced professionals, consider checking out TCD partner Mitsubishi to see how much you can save.

After experiencing the issues following the initial install, the OP's contractor later completed a $10,000 zoning retrofit to address the system's failings. Despite the expensive effort, the problems remained.

"Am I being unreasonable?" they asked in the post's title.

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Given the large south-facing windows in the home, the OP said that they understood the design of the house could make it more difficult to maintain steady temperatures across rooms, but they were still searching for answers.

"I'm not trying to rant or bash the contractor," they wrote. "I'm genuinely trying to figure out whether I'm expecting too much."

Smart upgrades that slash monthly bills

Luckily, by working with a properly vetted installer, most homeowners avoid issues like this one. If you're looking to upgrade, here are a few tools to get you started:

• Mitsubishi can help you find efficient heating and cooling solutions for your home and connect you with trusted installers

• Not ready to spend up front? Palmetto's $0-down HVAC leasing program can lower your energy costs by up to 50%

• TCD's HVAC Explorer makes it easy to access exclusive offers from preferred partners

Under the post, other users weighed in on the situation.

"A system designed properly, each room should be within a degree or two of the thermostat," one person commented.

Others pointed out that the HVAC system might not have been properly configured for the OP's home.

"[Your] system cannot do what you are asking it to do," a commenter added. "The various areas of your house (as you have described them) are just 'too different' for a single system to be effective."

While the OP may have to go back to the drawing board for solutions, most homeowners have much more positive testimonials after upgrading to an efficient heat pump.

If you're interested in doing so, consider a Palmetto Comfort Plan lease. Plans include over 12 years of free maintenance and start as low as $99 per month.

If you use the energy captured from the sun via solar panels to power your heat pump, you could save even more on heating and cooling your home. If you're curious about how much solar panels can save you, TCD partner EnergySage can help get you started.

It has free tools to help homeowners find the best solar panels and installer for their home and budget. Plus, the average homeowner can save up to $10,000 on installation costs by taking advantage of the expert advice from EnergySage.

You can also take your savings to the next level by installing the free Palmetto Home app, which can help you unlock $5,000 in rewards to spend on home upgrades by completing simple energy-saving challenges.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.