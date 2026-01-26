Homeowner vents frustrations after simple HVAC repair spirals into 'unprofessional' $2,300 bill: 'Did I get scammed?'

"I just feel like he was so inefficient and milking it."

When you're upgrading something as important — and expensive — as your home's heating and cooling system, the last thing you deserve is to feel like you've been scammed.

But that's exactly how one homeowner felt after an encounter with a shady HVAC contractor. In a Reddit post, the homeowner explained that they were verbally quoted $1,000 or less to replace a mini-split heat pump system — but no paperwork was signed confirming the quote.

"Kicking myself, I know," the homeowner wrote. On installation day, the homeowner felt the contractor was unnecessarily dragging out the work, which was billed at $200 an hour.

According to the homeowner, the contractor arrived ill-prepared, left twice to buy parts, took personal phone calls during time on the clock, and spent excessive time chatting in an effort to extend the job. What should have taken four to five hours stretched into a full 10-hour day, causing the cost to jump from an expected $800 to $2,300 in labor and materials.





"I just feel like he was so inefficient and milking it," the homeowner wrote. "Did I get scammed? I feel scammed." Commenters agreed the installer sounded inefficient and "unprofessional" at best — and potentially deceptive at worst.

HVAC upgrades can be confusing, costly, and stressful when you don't have the proper guidance from a trusted expert. But it doesn't have to be that way. If you want to upgrade your home heating and cooling system but you aren't sure where to start, TCD's HVAC Explorer can help you understand your options.

With the HVAC Explorer, you can connect with trusted pros that can help you save up 50% on your energy bills with new, efficient HVACs. It's designed to give you clarity before you commit — not pressure you into a purchase.

Upgrading your heating and cooling system is one of the most powerful ways to lower your utility bills and protect yourself from rising energy prices.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

Heating and cooling account for nearly half of the average American's home energy use, according to EnergyStar. Older systems are often inefficient, expensive to run, and leave you vulnerable to future rate hikes.

But modern high-efficiency HVACs — especially electric heat pumps — use far less energy to keep your home comfortable year-round. With an upgrade, you're not just replacing equipment — you're locking in long-term savings.

Smart upgrades that slash monthly energy bills

Instead of relying on verbal quotes or confusing contractor jargon, TCD's HVAC Explorer gives you a clearer picture of costs, efficiency, and long-term value. That way, you can make your money-saving decision with confidence. Explore some of these trusted partners to get you started on your heat pump journey.

• Mitsubishi can help you find efficient heating and cooling solutions for your home and connect you with trusted installers

• Not ready to spend up front? Palmetto's $0-down HVAC leasing program can lower your energy costs by up to 50%

• TCD's HVAC Explorer makes it easy to access exclusive offers from preferred partners

Choosing an HVAC lease can make upgrading easier — and more financially viable. Palmetto's HVAC leases start as low as $99 per month and include 12 years of free maintenance, helping you avoid surprise repair costs while immediately lowering your energy bills.

Pairing efficient electric appliances — such as modern HVAC systems — with solar panels can dramatically increase your home energy savings.

By generating your own cleaner power, you reduce how much electricity you need to buy from the grid, shielding yourself from future rate increases while cutting monthly bills even more.

TCD's Solar Explorer makes it easy to find the best solar system for your home and budget — and can help you save up to $10,000 on installation costs by comparing competitive quotes from vetted local installers.

To make your home electrification journey even more rewarding, the free Palmetto Home app helps you turn small everyday actions into real financial rewards.

By completing simple challenges — like reducing your home's energy use or exploring efficiency upgrades — you can unlock up to $5,000 in rewards to put toward home improvements.

Upgrading your home shouldn't feel like a scam. With the right guidance and tools, you can avoid costly mistakes, lower your energy bills, and build a more comfortable — and affordable — home.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.