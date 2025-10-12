Homeowner speaks out after getting 'off base' $50,000 quote for new AC: 'Do most … HVAC contractors flagrantly scam people this way?'

This scenario shows exactly why so many homeowners are looking for alternatives.

If you need proof that prices are soaring, just check out your local grocery store. Or your energy bill. Or, well, just about anything, really.

As one Hawaiian homeowner found out, it's the same when getting quotes for a new air conditioner.

The homeowner turned to Reddit after receiving a $50,000 quote to install central air conditioning in their 1,000-square-foot Maui house.

Specifically, they asked the r/hvacadvice subreddit how this job could possibly cost almost four times what it cost them just six years ago.

"Do most large HVAC contractors flagrantly scam people this way?" the OP asked. "I paid $13,600 for the equipment, ductwork, and installation in 2019, and he wants to charge $50k for the same job?"

Overall, commenters agreed on two general thoughts surrounding the OP's questions. Yes, HVAC costs have increased considerably in recent years. But, also, yes, the $50,000 quote seemed unreasonably high.

"This is so far off base of what's appropriate," one commenter wrote.

The original poster said they also received another quote of $18,000, which is what they would likely choose. But this scenario illustrates why many homeowners seek alternatives to traditional HVAC equipment, and why trustworthy companies like Mitsubishi are well-positioned to install these alternatives, such as energy-efficient mini-split heat pumps.

Not only are standard furnaces and air conditioners expensive to install, but as energy prices rise, so do the monthly costs associated with running them. After all, heating and cooling account for more than half of the energy used within an average American home, according to the Energy Information Administration.

Heat pumps, meanwhile, can bring those monthly costs way down, while also lowering your environmental impact.

Instead of burning dirty fuels to generate warm air, heat pumps capture heat from the ambient air and pump it through your home. This keeps your home comfortable even in the coolest months, while needing less energy and spending less money to do so.

Tax credits and rebates can even help bring the upfront cost of heat pumps down, although some will expire at the end of 2025. As this Reddit post proves, though, finding the right company to guide you toward those deals and install your new system can be difficult.

That's where Mitsubishi comes in. Thanks to its free tools, homeowners can easily get connected with trained professionals within the company's trusted network, who can help customers find the right heat pump for their home and budget.

