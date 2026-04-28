'The numbers don't lie' — HVAC tech breaks down his preference for heat pumps

"People always ask me, 'Does it actually work?'"

For something that homeowners rarely think about, your HVAC system can have a dramatic impact on your home's energy consumption and utility bills.

One long-time HVAC tech published an article on Installer Online, breaking down why they installed a heat pump system in their home.

Marcus Reardon, owner and director at Lake District Airsource, explained that when he initially got into the HVAC business, he was skeptical about heat pumps.

"You hear all sorts of myths like they don't work in old houses, they're complicated, they cost a fortune to run," Reardon explained. "I believed some of that myself, but now I know they can and do work in older homes and they can be simple and cheaper to run."





In general, heat pumps are far more efficient than gas boilers or electric resistance systems because they don't generate heat. Instead, they use advanced technology to capture and move heat from the air in and out of spaces.

You might be surprised by just how much a modern heat pump can transform your monthly bills. In fact, a leased, $0-down, HVAC system from Palmetto can reduce homeowners' overall energy costs by up to 50%. If you'd rather buy a new HVAC, EnergySage's free tools can help you get and compare competitive quotes for an efficient system.

For Reardon, the advantages of the high-tech system became clear after completing U.K. government-sponsored training that covered the basics of what sets heat pumps apart from traditional boilers.

"[The course] gave me the confidence to try one in my own house," Reardon said.

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After living with the heat pump, Reardon said, "The numbers don't lie."

"People always ask me, 'Does it actually work?'" he continued. "My system runs at about 390% efficiency at 11 degrees Celsius [52 degrees Fahrenheit] outside. That means for every unit of electricity, I'm getting nearly four units of heat."

He's seen even stronger results in his professional work. In one home with less-than-ideal insulation, the system reached an impressive 510% efficiency.

That level of efficiency can translate into significant savings. In fact, research has suggested that some U.S. homeowners could cut their energy costs by thousands by upgrading to high-efficiency HVAC systems.

To help win over skeptical homeowners, Reardon even invites them to his home to see his heat pump system in action.

"They walk in expecting cold rooms and noisy kit. Instead, they see a warm house with small radiators and narrow pipes doing the job," he noted. "It's the best way to cut through the myths."

If you're curious about a heat pump upgrade but are concerned about the upfront cost, an HVAC lease from Palmetto could be the right option for you. Plans start from as low as $99 a month and include over a decade of free maintenance.

To save even more on your utility costs, consider pairing your ultra-efficient appliances with solar panels. The experts at EnergySage can help you find the best system and installer for your home and budget, saving you up to $10,000 on installation costs.

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