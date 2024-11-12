Dad shares helpful tip that could reduce your high electric bills: 'It's really easy'

Replacing your HVAC filter only takes a few minutes, and it could save you money on your electric bill.

The scoop

Adulting is hard, but this TikTok dad is trying to make being responsible even easier. Dad Advice from Bo (@dadadvicefrombo) demonstrated how to change out your home's HVAC filter, which could help you save money on your electric bills.

@dadadvicefrombo HVAC = Heating, Venting, Air Conditioning which means your house used this system all year. It's a good idea to swap out the filter a few times a year and it's really easy. Just make sure you get the right size and put that filter in with the airway arrow pointing the right way. One trick is to take a video as you take out the old filter so you have proof of the way it goes in How to change your HVAC filter. Love, Dad ♬ original sound - DadAdviceFromBo

"You need to change the air filter in your HVAC system at least twice a year, sometimes more," he said.

To change out your HVAC filter, here's what Bo says to do. First, find your HVAC system. It could be in the garage, basement, attic, or utility closet. Then, slide the old filter out, and double-check that you're replacing it with a filter of the same size. Finally, slide the new filter back in, with the airflow arrow pointing in the correct direction.

Replacing your HVAC filter is important. When you don't replace your HVAC filter, it can become a host of dirt, debris, dust, and mold — not ideal for breathing in. A dirty filter also makes it more difficult to heat or cool your home, increasing your energy bill.

As he noted in the caption, "It's really easy."

How it's working

A clean filter increases the quality of air in your home and should make your HVAC system more effective. A dirty filter "not only spikes your energy consumption by up to 15% but can also compromise the longevity of your system due to increased wear and tear," per Perfect Degree HVAC.

Simply switching out your filter can save you money, and there are a ton of other home improvements you can easily make that also help lower your monthly bills.

Replacing your halogen light bulbs with LEDs, for example, can save you hundreds of dollars every year. Making your home a smart home with upgrades such as smart thermostats can also save you hundreds, and you may even be eligible for rebates.

What people are saying

TikTokers were grateful for the dad's advice.

One commenter wanted to remind others that, though the filters can be pricey, it'll save you in the long run. "Just remember, filters are cheaper than a whole new system," they said.

Another user said, "Honestly learn so much from these videos, thanks!"

