Energy expert reveals simple swap that could drastically reduce your electricity bill: 'It adds up'

The LED craze has swept the world. Even the U.S. Department of Energy recommends LEDs as the standard, energy-efficient light bulb.

However, energy TikToker Sarah (@electrify_this) pointed out that some light bulbs that need the switch may be long-forgotten — outdoor halogens.

The scoop

In Sarah's recent video, she explains that lights in outdoor fixtures often contain 150-watt halogen bulbs. According to the Department of Energy, though, LEDs are the most eco-friendly light bulbs. They use 75% less energy, have a life span of 25 times longer than incandescent options, and they provide high-quality light with various brightness options despite these savings.

If the outdoor halogen bulbs are hooked up to sensors or a timer, they can turn on more frequently than intended. A stray animal or mismanaged schedule in an app could switch bulbs on at unexpected times, wasting energy.

Comparatively, an LED alternative would be 15 watts, yielding long-term financial and energy savings.

"It adds up," Sarah notes in the video. "Replace."

How it's helping

Ultimately, switching to LEDs is an easy money-saver. Many LEDs are even smart lights, which can save households an average of $100 yearly.

If you're curious to learn more, organizations like WattBuy provide consumers with additional free tips on using energy more wisely and, as a result, getting extra money in their pockets.

Moreover, lighting replacements are the first step for many to engage in energy awareness. First, LED bulbs produce less heat when powered. If everyone switched to these bulbs, buildings could become more temperate and green.

Adopting these bulbs may even allow households to maximize their savings further. For example, extra energy from solar panels (opened up thanks to energy-efficient bulbs) could go toward automated demand response programs to alleviate bill burdens during peak hours.

Having more energy available can also make neighborhoods more resilient against blackouts if that power is allocated to battery storage. This means critical services can stay open even during a natural disaster.

Videos like Sarah's are the ideal catalyst for making one eco-friendly change that could lead to many more. For example, the satisfaction of lighting savings could inspire homeowners to look into weatherization projects, which could save them $300 more per year on their utility bills.

What everyone's saying

Commenters agreed that Sarah's energy tips were the best way to go.

One person queried, "Can you explain how watts are calculated and how to convert watts to dollars?"

Sarah responded, "Less watts = savings… Less watts, the better, basically."

"Hands down [the] best $$ spent was the solar lights that fit into the roof gutter," another person shared.

