Heat pump expert explains the most efficient way to run an HVAC: 'It's counterintuitive'

"I just couldn't let that one go."

While utility rates are quickly rising across the country, many homeowners are searching for ways to curb their monthly energy costs.

The experts on the Everything Electric Tech YouTube channel (@EverythingElectricShow) shared a real-world case study to break down a few tips to ensure homeowners are running their HVACs as efficiently as possible.

The video, hosted by Robert Llewellyn, shows an example of a U.K. homeowner, Judith Leary-Joyce, who had a heat pump HVAC installed in her home and discovered it was oversized and not installed properly.

In Leary-Joyce's case, the heat pump system was working well, but commenters on a previous Everything Electric Tech video about her home noted that the HVAC system could be running even more efficiently.





"The thought that [the system] could be better, I just couldn't let that one go," Leary-Joyce explained.

Although switching from a fuel-powered furnace or electric resistance system to a modern heat pump is one of the best ways to lower energy bills, it's important to work with vetted installers to ensure the system is properly installed and performs at its best.

If you're looking for an HVAC upgrade, consider checking out a $0-down lease for an efficient HVAC system from Palmetto. The units can save you up to 50% on your energy bills.

To get clarity and see how much more efficient her system could be, Leary-Joyce turned to renewable energy experts at Your Energy Your Way. The company's director, Leah Robson, explained that heat pump systems work most efficiently when they avoid complex heating zones.

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"You just want to make it more simple," Robson explained. "You tend to have the whole house at this nice constant temperature."

To make Leary-Joyce's home as efficient as possible, they added a few additional radiators and streamlined some of the pipework. Robson explained that, in general, heat pumps perform best when they maintain a steady temperature rather than frequently cycling on and off.

According to Robson, heat pumps work in a similar way to refrigerators and share much of the same underlying technology. With a fridge, you don't turn it on only when you need it on a hot day; instead, you keep it running at a consistent temperature.

"It's different to how a lot of us run our gas boilers, which is a few hours in the morning and a few hours in the evening," Robson added. "It's low and slow."

"It's difficult for homeowners because it's counterintuitive," Leary-Joyce said. "What we're saying is, if you want to save money, switch everything on."

Since Leary-Joyce made the switch from her old unit to a modern heat pump, she has seen a massive reduction in energy use.

"For the full year before we [upgraded], we used 25,000 kilowatt hours," she said. "For the first full year after we finished, we used just under 6,000. I couldn't believe it."

Major energy reductions can quickly add up in terms of bill savings. If you're curious about how a modern system can transform your monthly costs, connect with the experts at Palmetto. Its efficient HVAC leasing plans start as low as $99 per month and include over a decade of free maintenance.

If you're looking to shave those bills down even further, consider pairing energy-efficient electric appliances with solar panels. EnergySage can help you find the best solar system and installer for your home and budget while saving you up to $10,000 on installation costs.

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