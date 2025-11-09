Homeowner searches for honest HVAC advice after hearing contentious information from installer: 'Is he right on any accounts?'

"I would get other opinions if I were you."

A Maryland homeowner wanted to know whether they could trust the advice of an HVAC estimator who pushed back against their desire for a heat pump.

"Is he right on any accounts?" they asked on Reddit.

It's no surprise they sought a second opinion, particularly given that they live in a state that sees average temperatures dip below 55 degrees Fahrenheit on average for more than half the year.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, heat pumps can reduce electricity use for heating by as much as 75% compared to furnaces and baseboard heaters, leading to lower costs for one of the most substantial portions of home energy bills.

They also pull double duty as cooling units in the summer, unlocking additional savings. Mitsubishi makes it easy to find the right heat pump for your home, including with its cost-effective mini-splits, which don't require existing ductwork.

However, the HVAC guy discouraged the OP from installing a heat pump, suggesting it alone wouldn't meet their needs and they may need an electrical panel upgrade.

This didn't sit right with them.

"Decent heat pumps should be able to handle our lowest temps without backup residence kicking on. I'm also in a townhome and brought my blower door number down by sealing the attic so our heating load is not huge," the poster explained.

Other Redditors were careful not to provide definitive answers on the matter, yet they confirmed the OP was right to seek other opinions.

"I went through several HVAC installer companies before I found one that understood modern cold climate heat pumps. I would get other opinions if I were you," one person said.

"I'm in NH with mini splits and no heat strips or backup. We're fine," another shared.

"Talk to multiple installers. A lot of HVAC professionals just sell what they know," a third affirmed.

Someone else pointed out that federal rebates and tax credits are helping to make technologies like heat pumps more accessible. While rebates run through 2031 or until funding dries up, many credits expire Dec. 31. Upgrading now could save you thousands in upfront costs on technologies that will deliver drastic long-term energy savings.

Mitsubishi's trusted network of professionals can help you find a heat pump that works for your home. You can level up the long-term savings and the environmental benefits of home electrification by installing solar panels to provide clean, pollution-free power.

Someone else pointed out that federal rebates and tax credits are helping to make technologies like heat pumps more accessible. While rebates run through 2031 or until funding dries up, many credits expire Dec. 31. Upgrading now could save you thousands in upfront costs on technologies that will deliver drastic long-term energy savings.

