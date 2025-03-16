Homeowner reveals unexpected test results after pushing leaf blower to the max: 'This … is a beast'

One Redditor shared their delight after switching to electric yard care equipment despite their initial reluctance to invest in the technology.

They saw the light when they tried out a battery-powered Husqvarna leaf blower.

"This Husqvarna is a beast," they said. "Even on turbo mode, I haven't run out of battery. We do have heavy, wet leaves in the PNW."

A 40-volt Husqvarna leaf blower has an average battery life of 30 to 60 minutes, or 20 to 40 minutes in "boost" or "turbo" mode. Conservative use can even last up to an hour and a half between charges, according to the brand. Backpack models with high-capacity batteries push 10 hours.

Not too shabby. Plus, upgrading to electric yard tools comes with a host of other benefits. Most battery-powered leaf blowers feature brushless motor designs, which are extremely efficient and long-lasting.

Gas counterparts require extensive maintenance, including air filters, spark plugs, fuel mixes, carburetors, fuel filters, and more. Gas leaf blowers, as well as other lawn tools, emit carbon dioxide and unburnt hydrocarbons.

The latter is a volatile organic compound, which harms respiratory health. Some hydrocarbons, including benzene, are carcinogenic. Switching to electric lawn equipment eliminates long-term dangers to yourself and harmful contributions to the environment.

The Princeton Student Climate Initiative shared Environmental Protection Agency data that detailed there are 40 million acres of lawns in the United States alone and that Americans use 800 million gallons of gas annually to maintain them. Roughly 17 million gallons are spilled per year as well.

Vehicles and industry still dominate as pollution producers, but switching to electric lawn tools or embracing clean energy alternatives in your home will make a difference.

In the short term, electrifying your lawn tools, installing solar panels, or switching to induction cooking are solid steps, and they impact your friends and neighbors too, potentially driving them to make positive changes.

A solid, virtually maintenance-free leaf blower opens up windows of opportunity for other helpful lawn projects as well. "I use a blower vac combo thing and then dump the mulched leaves into garden beds or mix into the compost," one commenter on the Reddit post said.

And they're useful for more than just lawn work, as another member of the r/landscaping community shared: "I use mine to blow out the interior of my truck. So much faster than a vacuum."

