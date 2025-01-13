Gardener sparks summer envy with video of tiny garden visitor: 'If you listen you can hear her'

One native plant gardener on Reddit showcased the amazing results you can get by growing the right flowers in your yard.

They posted their video in the r/NativePlantGardening subreddit. "My favorite part of the summer is the hummingbirds," they said.

In the video, a tiny hummingbird flits around tall cardinal flowers. It sips from several blossoms, hovering in place with its lightning-fast wings.

"If you listen you can hear her 'meep' as she moves around," said the original poster, and it's true. The bird's tiny peeps are audible under the sounds of crickets and distant birds.

This video demonstrates one of the biggest benefits of native plant gardens: They attract and feed pollinators. In many cases, that means bees and butterflies, but species such as the cardinal flower attract hummingbirds too. All these creatures play a vital role in keeping natural ecosystems and human-made gardens running smoothly — not to mention how fun they are to watch.

If you want to see pollinators in your yard, you can start by rewilding even a corner of it. Even small changes can help create food and shelter for wildlife. Plus, native plants don't need as much care and water as a traditional lawn, so you'll cut down on your utility bills and yard work.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Commenters were ecstatic to see the video of the original poster's tiny visitor and the beautiful flowers that drew it there.

"Wow those are some healthy looking cardinal flower!" said one commenter. "Give us some tips!"

"I guess I just have the perfect location and soil for them to thrive," the OP replied. "About 6hrs of mid day sun and some of the native plants that were growing nearby before I started the garden are winterberry and blueberry."

In another comment, the OP added that the plant is "just about 7 ft tall! It seemed like every day it grew a couple inches."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



