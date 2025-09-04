Gardener shares low-cost method to grow food at home: 'It works'

"The soil gets better and better every year."

If you've ever wished for a low-cost, relatively low-maintenance way to grow food at home, one ancient practice could be the answer.

Hügelkultur is a centuries-old technique from Germany and Eastern Europe that creates raised garden beds out of logs, branches, and organic debris. Unlike store-bought planters or expensive soil mixes, hügelkultur uses what you already have in your yard — and just gets better over time.

The scoop

In a video tutorial, YouTube creator Epic Gardening demonstrates how to dig a trench and bury woody material like logs and sticks below the soil. The bed is then layered with leaves, compost, and topsoil, forming a mound. Each layer is watered, and the decomposing wood releases nutrients slowly.

The buried wood acts like a sponge, soaking up water and keeping the bed moist, while also breaking down to enrich the soil. When the gardener digs up the layers six months later, he finds the soil beneath damp enough to stick to his hand.

"So what this means is that I've already created a huge water basin here that'll allow me to grow plants even in the summertime using less water," the creator says.

How it's helping

For gardeners, hügelkultur delivers healthier plants and lower costs. The natural decomposition creates a self-fertilizing system, making crops taste better and grow stronger. And because the buried wood holds water, you'll spend less time and money irrigating during dry spells.

This saves gardeners money by reducing the need for chemical fertilizers, plastic planters, and constant maintenance. And because it can be built with yard waste and natural materials, it's more sustainable than buying soil by the bag. On top of that, gardening has been shown to have mental and physical health benefits.

Burying organic matter in garden beds also keeps waste out of landfills, reduces demand for mass-produced synthetic fertilizers, and cuts down on the heat-trapping pollution generated by shipping products. Plus, growing your own food helps shrink the carbon impact of store-bought produce that often travels thousands of miles to get to your plate.

What everyone's saying

Gardeners online are embracing hügelkultur.

One commenter said, "I have been doing this method for decades. … It works absolutely amazingly. The soil gets better and better every year and the biological activity and microorganism density is insane."

Another suggested using the same method in other ways: "Apply the principle and use it in your 'pots.' Even by amending my soil, I'm putting small dried twigs at the bottom of the pot to help give it air, space, and something for the roots to latch onto when/if they get to the bottom."

Many agreed it's one of the easiest, most affordable ways to build a thriving garden that keeps on giving. A third said, "This kind of reminds me of this quote about planting trees: 'the true meaning of life is to plant trees, under whose shade you do not expect to sit.' You're helping your own garden but think of how rich the soil will be in a few decades for the next person to benefit from!"

