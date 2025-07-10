Gardener shows off ancient hack that helps plants thrive while saving water: 'Love these'

  • Home Home

by Laurelle Stelle
Photo Credit: TikTok

One TikTok gardener is making it easier to care for your garden with an ancient watering hack.

The scoop

TikToker Casa Vasquez (@casavasquez) explained the process in a video.

@casavasquez Ollas in my garden! 🌱 I am obsessed! #potterytiktok #pottery #potterystudiolife #ceramics #ollas ♬ Piensa en Mi | Spanish Guitar - Spanish Guitar

"I made ollas for my garden," the creator says, showing off the deceptively simple object. It's an unglazed terracotta pot with a glazed lid.

"Ollas are a great way to keep your garden watered during these hot Texas summers," they added.

According to the video, you simply bury the pot about three-quarters of the way in your garden, standing upright. Then, fill it with water and place the lid on.

The water seeps out slowly through the pores in the unglazed stoneware, keeping the soil moist but not overwhelming it with water. This slow-release system can last for days without a refill, depending on the size of the pot, and it is responsive to the changing temperature and the dryness of the soil.

"I checked on mine four days later and it was halfway empty," the creator says. "This was great because we were out of town and not able to water."

The system was so effective that even without manual watering and in the Texas heat, the creator was seeing new seedlings.

"I will definitely be making more soon," they concluded.

How it's helping

One great benefit of ollas is that you can waste less water. The slow release over time under the surface of the soil ensures more of the water gets to the plant roots instead of evaporating. It also allows a more hands-off gardening approach to save you time and effort.

All of that makes it easier for you to grow your own food, which is good for the environment and also reduces pollution from shipping.

What everyone's saying

Commenters were excited to try the hack, and many had already had positive experiences with it.

"Love these!" said one user.

Another was impressed with the pottery work.

"Gurl! I am in love with these!" they said. "You should do a crow plate next."

