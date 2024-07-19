Gardener shares genius natural hack to easily deter critters from your garden: 'That's an awesome idea'

"I might try this to protect my new azalea on the property line."

If you're at a loss for how to deal with thorny, pruned rose branches, one Instagrammer is here to save the day with a way to use them to protect your garden.

The scoop

Self-proclaimed "garden nerd" Austin Graf (@buzzedblooms) shared a post demonstrating how to use old rose branches to prevent pests in the garden.

"If you just pruned your roses and got tons of thorny branches laying around, I've got a really fun way for you to use them in your garden," he says.

"Thorny roses like this can be used to create natural hedgerows, and garden bed and plant protection, 100% naturally," Graf wrote in the post's description. "Many can be used for teas and tinctures, and they serve as cut flowers as well. Roses aren't merely just a beautiful landscaping element, but they can be highly functional, practical, and a wonderful garden addition."

To protect your garden from small mammals such as rabbits and squirrels, simply lay down your thorny branches throughout the garden. Like humans, these critters dislike the poke and prod of the rose's thorn. Graf reassures viewers the thorns won't hurt them — they'll simply learn it's not worth the hassle.

How it's helping

Raised beds, chicken wire, and bird netting are all ways to keep out hungry critters, but these solutions cost money and, depending on your garden, may not be the right fit. Using pruned rose branches is an easy way to take the first step in stopping pests, and it won't cost you a thing.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Gardening and growing your own food has its obstacles — pests, lack of space, weeds, budget, soil quality — but there's a hack for everything. If you're running low on garden space, need to add nutrients to old soil, or want to remove weeds without using chemicals, there are tons of tips and tricks that'll ensure your garden thrives.

Good for the garden, great for you. Gardening has been shown to lower levels of anxiety and depression, increase feelings of happiness and belonging, and decrease the risk of certain diseases.

What everyone's saying

Viewers loved this easy form of pest control.

"That's an awesome idea," one user commented.

"Love your energy," another said. "I might try this to protect my new azalea on the property line."

One user shared their own method of keeping pests at bay, writing: "I put oyster shells in my garden for this. I wasted $ in the past on the spike mats, filled the beds with forks…no luck. But once I started using oyster shells, bye bye pesky mammals."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.