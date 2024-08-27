Dad shares detailed method to update your lightbulbs to LEDs in less than 5 minutes: 'Anybody can do it'

By switching to LED lighting throughout your home, you could yield annual savings of around $600.

If you're concerned about the environment (and your electricity bill), you might have considered changing light bulb types but were too intimidated to tackle the electrical work.

Well, you're in luck — Dad Advice from Bo (@dadadvicefrombo) shows us how to do it safely and economically in under five minutes.

The scoop

Everyone knows how important it is for our environment to use energy efficiently, but electrical work can be dangerous and intimidating. Even though making your home more Earth-friendly can save you money, it can still be a daunting task without professional help.

@dadadvicefrombo How to change, swap or replace recess can lights in 5 minutes. So easy. These days it's recommended to switch to LED lights and a lot of people think it's harder than it is. These came in a 4 pack from the hardware store. Love, Dad ♬ original sound - DadAdviceFromBo

However, sometimes all you need is a green dad to help. Bo demonstrates that changing from a can light to an LED requires no electrical work and takes five minutes — and "anybody can do it." His video presents a simple technique and guides the process.

In the video, he walks through how to update recessed can lights. First, for safety reasons, you should turn off your breaker. After taking off the cover from the light, disconnect the old bulb. When putting in the new light, you need to screw the first part into the socket, match up the wires that are hanging down, bend the clips inside the can, and push the light back into the hole.

How it's working

Hiring an electrician can be pricey, and inefficient bulbs and wires can lead to spending more money month to month — not to mention the strain it puts on the environment, as demand increases and resources become more limited.

By switching to LED lighting throughout your home, you could yield annual savings of around $600, all while cutting down on pollution; LED bulbs produce five times less pollution than their traditional counterparts.

This fun and quick hack not only solves those problems but also inspires us to consider other simple changes we could make to help. What it does best, though, is educate in an upbeat, approachable manner that could inspire anyone.

What people are saying

"Didn't know this was a thing and changed one out! Thank you!!" one TikTok user said.

Another wrote: "This seems so easy!!! The new one looks way [better]."

"It's very easy, anybody can do it," the creator replied.

The comment section is full of folks recommending energy-efficient brands, bulb types, and other small housing hacks, with some even asking about solar panels. If interested in learning more, The Cool Down covered the increasing efficiency of light bulbs here.

Not only is the video cute and wholesome, but it also shows us a life hack that can help lead us to a cooler, cleaner future. Everyone wants a smaller carbon footprint and a smaller energy bill, so this is the best of both worlds.

