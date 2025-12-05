Woman reveals simple hack to unclog kitchen sink: 'Finally unblocked'

The biggest benefit here is savings — both in emergency repairs and in the unnecessary chemical drain cleaners.

Anyone who's dealt with a slow or backed-up kitchen sink knows how a minor clog can turn into a major headache. One TikTok creator, however, says she finally found a useful hack that worked after everything else failed.

The scoop

In the video, user Kate (@katesearly) explains that she had already tried baking soda, vinegar, and even Drano to no avail. But then she came across a surprisingly simple hack from fellow TikTok user Ty Maxwell (@tymaxwellc) in a comment: "Fill it to the tippy top with hot water and soap, and let the pressure do the rest."

As she gave the suggestion a try, Kate was stunned by how quickly the water began draining, as if the sink was never clogged to start with.

The trick works by using the weight and temperature of the water to push softened grease, soap scum, and food debris through the pipes all at once. The dish soap helps break up oils and residue, while the pressure created by a full sink flushes everything down.

How it's helping

The biggest benefit here is savings — both in emergency repairs and in the unnecessary chemical drain cleaners many homeowners turn to. Plumbers often charge hundreds of dollars for clearing recurring clogs, and many warn that harsh drain cleaners can do more harm than good. "Don't ever use drano, it will eat away your pipes," one commenter wrote.

By switching to this simple routine that costs almost nothing, homeowners can save money and get their sink back up to snuff with something they already have on hand.

There's also an environmental upside: Cutting out the harsh chemical cleaners means fewer pollutants washing into wastewater systems. Small household changes like this not only work, but they also help to declutter your home — say goodbye to extra plastic garbage from bottles of cleaners and chemicals.

What everyone's saying

Commenters loved how straightforward the hack is — especially compared with the chemical methods many of them had already tried.

One user wrote: "My plumber said to do this once a week."

"Me with a clogged sink right now. Trying asap," another admitted.

A third commenter said: "This person that suggested it I want to buy them a coffee!!!! My sink is finally unblocked after trying this!!!!"

