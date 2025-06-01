Plumber shares genius DIY trick to unclog bathroom sinks in minutes: 'Love these simple jobs'

Homeowners often dread calling the plumber. After all, you never know how much it's going to cost or how extensive the work will be.

Sometimes, though, it's so easy you could do it yourself. The Plumbers Plunger (@theplumbersplunger) on TikTok shows one of these cases. They unclog a sink in just a few minutes, doing things that you could easily do yourself. Maybe next time, you won't have to call in a plumber after all.

The scoop

If you have a clogged bathroom sink, there are a few things you can check before you bring in a plumber. First, go under the sink and unscrew the screw holding the stopper in place. Pull the stopper out and clean it thoroughly.

Next, you can unscrew the pipe on both sides of the u-bend under the sink, as well as the pipe below the plunger. Before you do this, place a towel or a paper towel under the pipe, since these tend to hold some water. Clean both sections of the pipe. You can also reach your fingers up into the pipe below the plunger to remove any gunk and grime that has built up there.

When you're done, reassemble your sink and try draining it again. If it drains better, you've fixed it. If it doesn't, you may need to snake the line to remove clogs further down, or call a plumber.

How it's helping

When you unclog your drains this way, you avoid using chemicals that can harm your health, your home, and the environment. According to the Guardian, putting chemical drain cleaners down your drains means they can eventually end up in the water you use to drink, wash dishes, and more. Some of these are forever chemicals, which can pollute in the long term as well as the short.

In addition, you won't have to spend money on either chemical cleaners or a professional plumber. In fact, according to the Construction Marketing Association, saving money is one of the top reasons to consider tackling smaller plumbing jobs yourself. If you need to do bigger jobs or make sure your plumbing is up to code, though, you'll need to bring in the pros.

What everyone's saying

"Love these simple jobs," one commenter said. "Thank you! I need to unclog my children's sink. This will help," another shared. "Nice work!" another cheered.

