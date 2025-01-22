Homeowner vents frustrations after being bombarded with constant messages from solar company — here's how to make a simple, painless switch

Not only will it stop the pesky calls, but it could save you up to thousands of dollars.

While solar is an exceptional option for slashing costs while helping the planet, sometimes companies are keen to chase profit, meaning unnecessary, annoying robocalls.

This was made abundantly clear on a subreddit when one user vented their frustration as a solar company repeatedly badgered them.

"I'm on the do not call list, but that doesn't seem to stop them," the original poster wrote in the post. "When I asked to be removed from their call list they just hung up on me."

You don't have to dislike solar to be annoyed by this activity. One commenter, a self-proclaimed solar installer, explained that even they get frustrated by these persistent tactics.

Luckily, plenty of solar companies know not to bother their homeowners with such calls.

EnergySage, a company that aims to "empower people everywhere to switch to affordable, reliable, clean energy solutions with trusted resources, unbiased advice, and a simple shopping experience," works as the "Expedia" of solar panels.

And thankfully, the company doesn't "require a phone number, so you don't get bombarded with sales calls. Instead, you message with installers right on [their] platform," Charlie Hadlow, the COO of EnergySage, told The Cool Down.

Each year, you can save $1,500 after installing solar panels, which doesn't even account for the $4,600 in average tax benefits.

An estimated 4.2 million homes had solar in 2024, according to SolarInsure. When more homeowners switch to solar energy, it benefits their wallets and also the entire community.

The U.S. Department of Energy states that large-scale solar energy use can "improve air quality, reduce water use from energy production, and provide ecosystem services for host communities through carbon sequestration, pollination, and ground and stormwater management."

In other words, homeowners switching to solar means a cleaner, healthier community intermixed with significant savings. The easiest way to start is by estimating the total cost of installation and comparing quotes, which is made abundantly easy via EnergySage's free online tool.

From there, installation and savings are right around the corner. Taking advantage of IRA tax benefits can earn you up to $4,600 a year just for switching to solar. With IRA savings, acting as soon as possible is the best course of action, as President Donald Trump is looking to eliminate these subsidies, though this would require an act of Congress.

Rewiring America is another company with simple tools to help drastically streamline the process of upgrading. A cleaner future is on the horizon, and solar companies know it. But no one should have to put up with unrelenting sales tactics to get there.

