Professional cleaner shares quick method to rid your dishcloths of hidden bacteria: 'Far cheaper'

by Jennifer Kodros
This is a stress-free and cheap way to sanitize your dishcloths, which are infamously known as bacterial breeding grounds.

Photo Credit: iStock

Cleaning is one of those things nobody loves but must be done. It's safe to say most people are always on the hunt for ways to make it quicker and easier. If you fall under that category, this hack is for you.

The scoop

Kings Cleaning Co (@kingscleaningco) shared a nightly cleaning hack for anyone with a kitchen dishcloth.

@kingscleaningco Cleaning hack! You must do evey night ❤️ #cleaninghack #cleaningideas #disinfectant #ecofriendly ♬ Feel Good - Tundra Beats

The professional cleaner advised soaking your dishcloth in cold water. After it soaks up all the water, pop it into the microwave for one minute and 50 seconds. 

Be sure not to touch it with your hands, as it will be hot. Kings Cleaning Co recommended using a pair of tongs, or "sausage flippers" as they are delightfully referred to in the video. Then lay it out to cool and dry over the faucet, and you've got yourself a disinfected dishrag. 

How it's helping

For those of you with a microwave, this is a stress-free and cheap way to sanitize your dishcloths, which are infamously known as bacterial breeding grounds.

Natural cleaning solutions can save you up to $90 every year, and they're better for the environment. Store-bought cleaners often contain toxic, harmful chemicals like bleach, which has been linked to asthma and cancer by state health departments. These products are also typically sold in single-use plastic containers.

Watch now: Famed climber Alex Honnold shines light on 'unfair' conditions faced by large Indigenous community

There are all kinds of cheap alternatives to the popular cleaning products that are just as effective and safer. All you need is warm water and baking soda to clean off those tough baked-on stains on pans and Dutch ovens. You can even make your own disinfectant wipes using isopropyl alcohol and essential oils.

If you're still using dish sponges, make sure they're plastic-free. Or you could go the extra mile and grow your own compostable sponges in your backyard for free.

What everyone's saying

The "sausage flippers" reference was the real hit, but the disinfecting hack was also appreciated by most.

"This is a great idea, far cheaper than running through the washing machine," one TikToker wrote, while others insisted the washing machine was the better choice.

"I put mine in the dishwasher," another said, offering an alternative option.

