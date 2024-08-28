Gardener shares 'amazing' hack to give your root-bound plant a new lease on life: 'It works so well every time'

By using this hack to revive struggling plants, you'll save money on replacements and reduce waste.

Got a struggling plant that's seen better days? Don't toss it just yet.

A simple trick from gardening influencer Visakha Mao (@sandra.urbangarden) can breathe new life into your leafy friends.

The scoop

Visakha's method, passed down from her mom and grandma, works wonders on root-bound plants. Here's how it goes: Cut the plant's root into a few pieces, trim the top leaves, sprinkle all-purpose fertilizer, then bury the root and water well.

In her video, Visakha transforms a lackluster mint plant into a vibrant, thriving beauty.

"This method I've learned from my Mom and grandma and It works so well every time," she shared in the caption.

How it's helping

By using this hack to revive struggling plants, you'll save money on replacements and reduce waste. Plus, you'll get to enjoy the satisfaction of nurturing your green buddies back to health.

Gardening has loads of benefits beyond just prettier plants. Growing your own herbs and veggies can slash your produce bills while treating you to fresher, tastier food. It's also a great way to boost your mental and physical health — gardening is like a workout for your mind and body.

This hack opens up a whole new world of gardening possibilities. Imagine transforming your space into a lush, green oasis filled with herbs, flowers, and even vegetables — all from plants you've rescued and rejuvenated.

Starting a garden doesn't have to be expensive or complicated. With Visakha's trick, you can turn those clearance rack plants or struggling gifted herbs into the stars of your home garden. It's a budget-friendly way to dip your toes into the world of gardening without breaking the bank.

As you nurture your plants back to health, you might find yourself developing a deeper connection to nature. This simple act of caring for living things can be incredibly rewarding and even therapeutic. Who knows? You might discover a hidden talent for gardening you never knew you had.

And let's not forget the planet. Home gardens create mini habitats for pollinators and help absorb carbon dioxide from the air. It's a win-win for you and Mother Earth.

What everyone's saying

Viewers loved this simple yet effective trick.

Commenters wrote, "Look at that growth!!" and "Just like that? That is amazing!"

Some savvy gardeners even chimed in with their own tips: "Works for beebalm too. It's in the mint family."

So, the next time you spot a sad-looking plant at the store or notice one of your own looking a bit under the weather, remember Visakha's hack. With a little love, care, and this clever technique, you could be well on your way to creating your own little piece of paradise right in your backyard.

