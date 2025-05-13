Clever individual shares smart method for reusing common household item: 'A game changer'

As tough economic times appear imminent, many people may be looking to save money in any way they can these days. Unsurprisingly, the Internet has you covered in this regard.

A recent post on the r/Anticonsumption subreddit advocates for reusing burned-out candles.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Alongside two photos illustrating the process, the original poster wrote, "I've been pretty much doubling my candle burn time instead of disposing of them when they stop burning properly. Put them in simmering water, wait for them to melt, and put in new wicks. (It's also pretty fun and makes the kitchen smell nice.)"

The nice thing about this kind of life hack is that it serves multiple purposes simultaneously.

On one hand, it is frugal and incredibly convenient. You may have to buy new candle wicks, but compared to buying fully new candles, that is a fairly cheap purchase. The rest of the process of reusing candles can be accomplished without even leaving the house. Plus, as the post outright states, these are candles we're talking about here. Melting them will make your house smell great.

The less readily apparent — but just as meaningful — benefits are environmental.

We all learned the phrase "reduce, reuse, recycle" growing up, and while it's certainly catchy, it also encapsulates how you can contribute to environmental responsibility.

Re-melting candles to keep using them over time may not seem like a major decision, but these environmentally conscious lifestyle choices add up over time. Reusing paper and plastic products instead of throwing them out is an active choice to reduce waste, which in turn reduces crowding in our landfills and protects our oceans from pollution.

Once you can no longer reuse an item, there are a lot of responsible ways to recycle, and sometimes even get rewards in exchange for your used goods. GotSneakers will take your old shoes and compensate you for each pair. Trashie accepts used textiles and accessories in exchange for credit rewards.

Make enough of these choices, and we can make a world of difference to our environments, both local and global.

Commenters appreciated the advice.

"These jars look absolutely amazing," one wrote.

"Literally have the same blue candle and just filled it back up with new wax last night," another response read. "Great minds think alike!"

Another Redditor completely seconded the post: "I invested in a candle warmer for this exact reason," they wrote. "Flameless and let's us use the entirety of the candle! Now I got all these jars that need filling. Wins all around."

In response, another user enthusiastically said, "Yes! I got one as a gift and it's a game changer."

