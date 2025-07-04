Woman shares brilliant hack using old toilet paper rolls: 'That's a really great idea'

Have you ever thought about saving lint? Well, there is one TikToker who has.

The scoop

TikToker Kelly (@kellymack70) shows viewers how to make "great little fire starters" out of lint.

All you need is lint and some empty toilet paper or napkin rolls. Then, you just stuff the lint inside the rolls.

Can it get any easier than that? Probably not.

How it's helping

There are plenty of items we automatically throw away, thinking they have no further use — be it empty jars, old clothes, or broken electronics. But creators like Kelly are showing that some everyday items can have a second life.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, 75% of the American waste stream is recyclable, but only 30% is recycled, One Climate Future reported. And yet, recycling, reusing, and repurposing old items is the best way to conserve natural resources.

Most waste that is not recycled ends up in landfills, where it decomposes and releases planet-warming methane and carbon. While landfills are intended to hold waste, they are not always fully contained. Part of the waste can end up in the environment and eventually reach the ocean, putting entire ecosystems at risk.

While the fire starter hack could be helpful, it's important to be aware of potential dangers when burning lint.

According to Home Dining Kitchen, if fabrics are treated with fire retardants, the lint could release toxic chemicals when burned. If your laundry is made from natural fibers — like cotton, wool, linen, and silk — instead of plastic-based materials, it reduces the risks associated with burning the lint.

What everyone's saying

Other TikTokers couldn't wait to try the hack.

"That's a really great idea!" one commented. "And we are getting ready to go camping as well, so perfect timing!"

"I will try this, I have a wood burning stove," another wrote.

One TikTok user also pointed out that lint was useful for gardening.

As Family Handyman explains in an article, there are several ways to use lint in your yard, from adding it as a mulch around potted plants to protecting soil from erosion to discouraging weeds.

Time to save lint, isn't it?

As Family Handyman explains in an article, there are several ways to use lint in your yard, from adding it as a mulch around potted plants to protecting soil from erosion to discouraging weeds.