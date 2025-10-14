Gardener shares clever hack using empty food containers: 'Such a great idea'

"Yes, I do this too."

Plant pots, especially clear ones that let you see your plant's roots, can be pricey. But TikTok user Noreen (@kindlynoreen) shared a simple, smart hack to make your own clear planters without spending a cent.

Noreen uses clear plastic containers from takeout food, such as soup or sauce containers, that people usually toss. She cleans them out and then pokes holes in the bottom with a soldering iron to create drainage. This turns trash into a perfect plant pot.

The scoop

In the video, Noreen shows how easy it is to give these containers a second life.

After washing the containers thoroughly, she carefully uses a soldering iron to make drainage holes in the bottom. These holes are important because they prevent water from pooling, which helps keep plant roots healthy.

That's all it takes for a sturdy, clear pot that's perfect for plant propagation or watching root growth.

The simple tools and everyday containers mean no extra costs for new pots.

Plus, if you don't have a soldering iron, you can try alternatives such as a headed nail or a metal skewer. Just be careful with whatever method you use and wear safety gear.

How it's helping

The hack saves money by turning something you already have into a useful planter. Clear plastic nursery pots can cost anywhere from a few dollars to $10 each, depending on size and style.

If you have several plants or like propagating new ones regularly, reusing takeout containers can add up to significant savings over time.

Beyond saving cash, this hack helps reduce plastic waste. Instead of tossing these containers into the trash or recycling bin, you're giving them a second life.

This simple change means less plastic ends up in landfills and fewer new pots need to be made. It's a small but meaningful way to help the environment while caring for your plants.

So, next time you finish your takeout meal, don't toss that clear container. With just a bit of cleaning and some holes poked in the bottom, you'll have a budget-friendly, eco-friendly planter ready for your green friends.

What everyone's saying

Commenters were fans of Noreen's hack.

One TikTok user joked: "Me, eyeing the clear take-out containers at the ramen restaurants. I need a soldering iron!"

"This is such a great idea," another chimed in.

Another DIYer commented: "Yes, I do this too."

