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Gardener attempts popular method to create low-effort garden beds: 'I'm hoping it will [work]'

"I accept that the weeds grass won't be entirely eradicated."

by Simon Sage
One homeowner wanted to kill their grass and start anew. Redditors gave tips on how to effectively do it with cardboard.

Photo Credit: iStock

A Redditor was ready to make a big update to their yard and needed some help from the community at r/GardeningAustralia. 

"making new garden beds for veggies in new backyard after new build," wrote the original poster. "Heaps of weeds and invasive grass tendrils everywhere. Have put cardboard in and around the beds. Just checking that cardboard I've used is suitable, not too thick, able to break down, etc." 

By covering up grass with cardboard, it's possible to effectively kill the lawn and move forward with an all-natural alternative. After all, the cardboard breaks down over time and is amply biodegradable. 

Many other homeowners have had a lot of success using cardboard to revitalize their yards. Some have used it to build raised beds, while others have focused on using it to remove weeds. That said, it won't be an absolute fix to weed problems. 

"I accept that the weeds grass won't be entirely eradicated, but I'm hoping it will at least me more manageable in the long run," wrote the original poster. 

Switching to native ground cover alternatives is a great way to upgrade your yard. Grass requires an outsized amount of water to keep healthy, which is challenging to do when drought conditions globally are becoming more intense. Meanwhile, native plants have evolved for the local climate, making them drought-resistant. This means saving money on water utility bills and time on lawn maintenance.  

The Reddit community was full of encouragement for the original poster looking to kill their grass and start anew. 

"perforate with a garden fork to allow water to get to the soil to avoid the soil being hydrophobic by the time you want to plant," wrote one commenter.  

"Looks good, make sure you really soak it before putting mulch on top," said another.

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