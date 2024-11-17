Homeowner raises concerns after noticing alarming detail in neighbor's yard: 'How long do I have?'

Invasive, fast-growing plants can quickly take over your garden — and your neighbor's — if they aren't kept in check. This fear sparked a conversation on Reddit as one homeowner shared their concerns about a neighbor's plant.

The homeowner shared a picture of a raised bed in their neighbor's yard. The bed contained a large mint plant that could be seen escaping the bed and growing through the lawn.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The OP also shared that the raised bed was close to the property line and asked, "How long do I have until my front lawn becomes a mint farm?"

The OP is right to be concerned. Some species of mint plants are invasive and spread incredibly quickly. Invasive plants compete with native plants for moisture, sunlight, nutrients, and space and often win, causing native plant populations to decline. This decreases biodiversity and contributes to the degradation of wildlife habitats.

Invasive plants can also be difficult to keep in check, requiring hours of pulling up vegetation that has escaped or applying harmful chemicals to ensure they no longer grow in certain areas. This is not only time-consuming, but it can also be a risk to people and pets as well as damaging to healthy plants in your yard.

Transitioning your yard away from invasive plants and planting native plants instead can save you both time and money, and you don't have to worry about escaping plants. Planting native plants is a great way to rewild your yard and save time and money while keeping your yard looking great. Native plants have adapted to the natural environment, so they require much less water than non-native plants, lowering water bills and keeping money in your pocket.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Other ways to reduce gardening costs include switching to a natural lawn of clover or buffalo grass. Natural lawns are low-maintenance, as they don't require much water. Additionally, these plants don't need regular mowing, which saves you time.

Natural lawns and native plants are also great for the environment. They provide habitat for local wildlife — including pollinators, which are so important for crop production and food security.

People in the comments confirmed the OP's fear, with one person writing: "I think it's well on its way to being your mint. I see it all through that yard!"

🗣️ What's the hardest thing about taking care of your yard?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Others gave the OP advice on how to get rid of it quickly. "Mint doesn't tolerate regular mowing very well," one commenter said. "Keep an eye on that area and mow it."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.