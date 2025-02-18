Landscaper shares how you can transform your old chain-link fence into your lawn's best feature: 'Save the money'

Chain-link fences are strong and durable, but many people find them unattractive. You can easily fix this problem without removing the fence, as a landscaper on TikTok demonstrated.

The scoop

Daryl (@yardfarmer.co), a sustainable landscape designer, shared a simple way to improve your chain-link fence without spending money to replace it.

Her advice is to paint the chain-link fence black and plant various plants in front of it.

Painting the fence black and planting a variety of perennials, shrubs, and trees — such as sunflowers, ornamental grasses, and weeping evergreen trees — can help transform the space and hide the fence.

According to Daryl, you won't even notice the fence once there is color in front of it. This could save you thousands of dollars, leaving you money to spend on other things.

"Save the money for native plants," she wrote in the video caption.

How it's helping

Tips and tricks such as these can help people save money. According to Fixr, the average cost of replacing a fence in the U.S. is between $3,000 and $7,000, which is a considerable amount of cash.

Improving the fence's appearance by planting flowers, shrubs, and trees in front of it also encourages people to spend time outside, which benefits mental and physical health.

People could even grow their own food in this space, which would have the added bonus of providing them with produce at a fraction of the cost. Additionally, home-grown produce often tastes better and could be more nutritious than store-bought varieties, per Harvard Health Publishing.

Including native plants in a garden also helps reduce gardening costs through lower water bills and provides food and shelter for local wildlife.

What everyone's saying

Several commenters thanked Daryl for her useful tip.

"Thank you. I hate my chain link fence," one commenter wrote.

Another shared that they had used this hack elsewhere in their yard: "This works! I painted my chicken run hardware mesh black and it disappears."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.







