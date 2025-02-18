  • Home Home

Landscaper shares how you can transform your old chain-link fence into your lawn's best feature: 'Save the money'

"This works!"

by Lindy Whitehouse
"This works!"

Photo Credit: TikTok

Chain-link fences are strong and durable, but many people find them unattractive. You can easily fix this problem without removing the fence, as a landscaper on TikTok demonstrated.

The scoop

Daryl (@yardfarmer.co), a sustainable landscape designer, shared a simple way to improve your chain-link fence without spending money to replace it.

@yardfarmer.co SAVE THE MONEY FOR NATIVE PLANTS OKAY #sustainablelandscapedesigner #sustainablelandscaping #yardhack #gardenhack #gardentok ♬ original sound - Daryl | Sustainable Landscapes

Her advice is to paint the chain-link fence black and plant various plants in front of it.

Painting the fence black and planting a variety of perennials, shrubs, and trees — such as sunflowers, ornamental grasses, and weeping evergreen trees — can help transform the space and hide the fence.

According to Daryl, you won't even notice the fence once there is color in front of it. This could save you thousands of dollars, leaving you money to spend on other things.

"Save the money for native plants," she wrote in the video caption. 

Watch now: Ecologist shares why she remains hopeful in the face of climate doom and gloom

How it's helping

Tips and tricks such as these can help people save money. According to Fixr, the average cost of replacing a fence in the U.S. is between $3,000 and $7,000, which is a considerable amount of cash.

Improving the fence's appearance by planting flowers, shrubs, and trees in front of it also encourages people to spend time outside, which benefits mental and physical health.

People could even grow their own food in this space, which would have the added bonus of providing them with produce at a fraction of the cost. Additionally, home-grown produce often tastes better and could be more nutritious than store-bought varieties, per Harvard Health Publishing.

What's the biggest factor stopping you from investing in solar panels?

The cost 💰

The technology ☀️

I'm a renter 🏢

I'm already invested 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Including native plants in a garden also helps reduce gardening costs through lower water bills and provides food and shelter for local wildlife. 

What everyone's saying

Several commenters thanked Daryl for her useful tip.

"Thank you. I hate my chain link fence," one commenter wrote.

Another shared that they had used this hack elsewhere in their yard: "This works! I painted my chicken run hardware mesh black and it disappears."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.




Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x