Gardener shares simple tips for successfully growing big, beautiful pumpkins for fall: 'This is so helpful'

Pumpkins are a fall favorite, and successfully growing big, beautiful pumpkins can be easy if you know how. One gardener recently shared their hacks for growing pumpkins, and it's a game-changer.

The scoop

You might think that it's too early to be thinking about pumpkins, but according to one gardener, May and June are the perfect time to get your pumpkin seeds in the ground if you want them ready by early October.

This is just one of the tips that gardener needmorefarmsnc (@needmorefarmsnc) shared on a post on TikTok. The gardener explained that getting pumpkin seeds in the ground early is important because they take 100 days to mature.

Pumpkins should also be planted in a sunny location and watered daily in hot locations or during the summer, reducing to once a week as soon as it cools off to a lower temperature.

The gardener also explains that to save space, small types of pumpkins, such as gourds, can be grown up a trellis to save space. Training the pumpkin plants to grow up a trellis also opens the door to companion planting. Chives, sunflowers, beans, and oregano all make great companion plants for pumpkins, and as a bonus, you also get extra produce.

How it's helping

Growing your own produce is a rewarding, low-cost way to put fresh produce on your table that is often more nutritious and tastes better than shop-bought alternatives. This is because when you grow your own produce, it goes straight from the garden to the table and doesn't have to travel hundreds of miles before it's eaten. Additionally, you also get to control what is added to the soil, which means you can grow pesticide-free fruit and vegetables that are better for your health.

Gardening has also been shown to be good for people's physical and mental health. Spending time outside encourages a connection with nature and can reduce symptoms of depression, anxiety, and stress, as per the British Psychological Society. It's also a great family activity that can encourage children to get their hands dirty while learning about nature.

You don't need lots of space to grow your own produce. Lots of fruits and vegetables can be successfully grown in pots, which makes them ideal for a balcony or small patio space outside.

What everyone's saying

Commenters were thankful for the gardener's extensive tips.

"This is so helpful! Thank you," one commenter wrote.

"So helpful, this is my first year planting pumpkins. Thanks for the tips," another thankful commenter added.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.