Gardening expert shares simple hack to grow seemingly infinite supply of cooking essential: 'So easy to grow'

Do you love lemongrass but hate the high prices at the grocery store?

If you answered in the affirmative, then TikTok gardener Simon Akeroyd (@simonakeroydgardener) has a plan for you. The best part is you'll only have to buy lemongrass once.

The scoop

All you need to do is buy some lemongrass from the supermarket, remove it from the package, and place it root-side-down in some water.

It's "so easy to grow," Akeroyd says in a video sharing the solution.

Pretty soon, it will sprout some new roots. If you want to make the process go faster, place it in a dark container or cover the bottom half of your container with opaque tape. Since roots love darkness, this will make them grow even faster.

Once your lemongrass has a solid root system, plant it in a pot with some compost. Then, you can harvest it as needed, and you won't ever have to buy lemongrass again.

How it's working

Gardening can save you money on specialty items such as lemongrass, but its benefits don't end there. It can also lower your stress, according to the Mayo Clinic. The University of North Carolina says that it helps you get needed vitamin D, which helps you to feel better about yourself and your life.

Gardening with your friends and family has benefits, too. Neighbors who participated in a community garden were more resilient and optimistic and generally felt better about their lives than people who didn't garden or those who gardened alone.

You might eat healthier if you garden, as well. Fruits and vegetables that you nurtured with your own hands often taste better than the ones you buy in the store. People who garden eat more fiber, too, which helps keep your digestive system running well.

Even if you have limited time or space, gardening can benefit you on all these levels. You don't have to grow all of your produce to make a difference.

If growing your own lemongrass motivates you to start, then you can begin today. If you like it, you can always expand your garden to grow more of your own food. You may be surprised at your sense of accomplishment when you know you're eating food you helped grow.

What people are saying

Users loved the idea of having lemongrass whenever they wanted it, without an expensive trip to the supermarket.

"Ooo, definitely going to try this," one said.

"...[Y]ou are a phenomenon. Keep it up mate," another added. "[I'm] doing this tomorrow with my leftover lemongrass," someone else shared.

