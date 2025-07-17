Proud homeowner shares images after fixing harmful landscaping mistake: 'Did I do this right?'

A homeowner got some validation from Redditors after saving their tree from an all-too-common pitfall.

Posting to the r/arborists subreddit, they got some expert opinions on whether their removal of a mulch volcano was on the right track.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The homeowner titled their post with the simple question: "Did I do this right?"

"Saw that the volcano mound of mulch that was on the tree was bad for the tree," they explained in reference to the liberated tree. The extra mulch wasn't going to waste either, as they shared that it was going to go to some hydrangeas.

Other Redditors were supportive, though they noted that the well-meaning OP might've done the job a little too well.

"Yeah looks good you could add back a thin layer of mulch on the dirt," one suggested.

While the tree in question could stand to have a little more mulch now, far too many trees are buried under mulch volcanoes. That can spell doom for the tree in a number of ways by covering the root flare.

Tree asphyxiation, or girdling, can occur where the roots end up wrapping around the tree and suffocating it. Excess moisture can also get locked in, which can lead to the tree rotting and it being more susceptible to fungi and disease.

It also is a waste of money, time, and effort to pile mulch overly high on trees. Ohio State University has some helpful examples of mulch done right for homeowners like the OP, who spot a problematic application of it and want to strike the right balance.

Another way to show your yard love is to rewild it, which can be a boon for pollinators and save you time and money on upkeep while establishing a beautiful yard.

One Redditor provided an easy rule-of-thumb for the OP in getting their mulch to the right level.

"Looks great, though I'd place a new layer of mulch down," they advised. "Only need about 2" in depth!"

Meanwhile, other viewers found the OP's handiwork to be an inspiration.

"I need to do this this summer to an almost identical tree in my yard," another user shared. "I'm screenshotting your wonderful work to show my husband what we need to do."

