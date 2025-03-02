Homeowner exasperated after discovering aggressive growth in yard: 'I've never experienced anything like this before'

A Redditor wrestling with an invasive plant needed the help of r/landscaping to take care of it for good.

"This used to be my father-in-law's house before my partner bought it a few years ago, and he planted this groundcover plant several years back and it's just invaded the entire side of the house and keeps growing back even after pulling it up and putting down new mulch," wrote the original poster alongside some photos.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I'm pretty new to gardening in general so I've never experienced anything like this before, and don't know which products would be safe to use. The new sproutlings are growing very close to my ornamental (perennial) grasses and a young azalea shrub," added the OP.

One community member was quick to identify the invasive plant as goutweed, which is an invasive species native to parts of Europe and Asia. Unfortunately, the only real solution is manual labor.

When dealing with goutweed — and invasive plants in general — you must pull out entire root systems. Leaving rhizome fragments underground will give the plants a chance to come up again the next year. It's also important to put the weeds in the trash after you pull them out. Composting them gives them a new home to take root in.

This situation highlights the importance of sticking with native species when planting a garden. Without the checks and balances of their native habitats, invasive species can overwhelm new areas and strangle biodiversity. Read more in this guide on how to responsibly rewild your yard with native species. Not only does it prevent one weed from taking over everything, but it also provides a great home for pollinators and protects the soil against erosion.

The Reddit community was quick to pile on with solutions for dealing with goutweed.

"I got rid of it over two years," said the top commenter. "The first year, I started at one end and, using a garden fork (definitely not a shovel or spade), under-cut it about six inches. When I popped that forkful up, the roots were exposed and I removed the soil from around them onto a tarp. … I figured I'd probably gotten 90% of the plants. The next year, the remaining 10% sprouted from the roots and, in the spring, I simply dug those by hand, again with the fork."

