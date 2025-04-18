Farmer shares tips for removing destructive insects from yard: 'You're doing great work'

"[They] come back to the same spot year after year to lay eggs."

TikTok user The Bonnie Lassie (@bonnielassiesburrow) shared a video explaining how to identify and dispose of Chinese mantis egg cases. These cases, called ootheca, are tan-colored, ping-pong-ball-sized masses that hold up to 200 eggs.

The Chinese mantis is one of the most widespread and prevalent non-native mantis species in some parts of the United States. Unlike the Carolina mantis, many scientists consider the Chinese mantis an invasive species, though it is not officially designated as such by the U.S. government.

Chinese mantises often eat butterflies and native Carolina mantises. However, there have been rare cases of these 5-inch insects eating small reptiles, amphibians, and hummingbirds. Because of the Chinese mantis' ecological impact, The Bonnie Lassie shared tips for ridding outdoor spaces of these Carolina mantis competitors.

To deal with these invasive insects, The Bonnie Lassie instructed her viewers to collect the egg sacs and burn them.

"Mantises come back to the same spot year after year to lay eggs," she said, noting that they return for generations.

Because the insects lay eggs in the same place on a cycle, it is important to ensure the collection of every sac in an area so that, as the years creep by, there are fewer and fewer Chinese mantis eggs until they are completely gone.

The Chinese mantis and other invasive insect species pose both economic and ecological threats to the areas they invade. They offset the natural balance of animal and insect habitats and compete with native insects for food sources, which can alter an ecosystem's food web and mess with species' diversity. This disruption, in turn, impacts human food sources.

Destroying Chinese mantis ootheca is one solution, but because it can take years for the species to be eradicated in individual areas, introducing native plant species in outdoor spaces can act as a semi-solution. Native plants like elderberry and juniper are low-effort shrubs and trees that attract birds that will eat both the berries from the plants and the invasive insects themselves.

Native plants save homeowners both time and money. They require less water and maintenance, which leads to lower water bills and treatment fees.

Rewilding your yard or switching out turf for clover or buffalo grass can help homeowners reap these rewards while also battling invasive species. Native plants also create a healthy ecosystem for pollinators that help protect our food supply.

The Bonnie Lassie noted in the TikTok caption that ridding spaces of invasive species is a good deed that protects native creatures.

Commenters commended the original poster for their efforts to protect the environment.

"You're doing great work," one wrote.

Another TikTok user shared their own defense against the Chinese mantis in the comments: "I've been feeding them to my chickens."

