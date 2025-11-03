Handyman demonstrates simple method to fix clogged garbage disposal: 'Solved my problem'

People who use garbage disposals often encounter the problem of a clogged appliance with blades that won't spin, rendering it useless. One TikToker had a solution to this common frustration.

The scoop

TikToker The Plumber's Plunger (@theplumbersplunger) showed viewers how to fix this vexing complication.

First, the master plumber says to make sure the disposal is safe to work with by turning it off, or to be "extra precautious," unplugging it. Then, he says to press the reset button a few times "to make sure the unit isn't tripped," which could cause the problem.

Then, he puts a simple household item — an Allen wrench — in the port in the bottom to turn the blades by hand. It's fine if a unit lacks that port, because he says a broomstick or screwdriver will get the blades turning.

Then, it's time to clear any blockages or objects that are in the disposal, and after that, a test run; he recommends running ice through to clean the blades.

How it's helping

When a disposal is clogged or malfunctioning, it can cost people both extra electricity, as it can overload the motor, and hiring a plumber to fix it. This quick solution avoids these costly outcomes.

"It's essential to ensure you don't put too much strain on the motor by overloading it with food waste … not only will it take longer to grind everything up, but it could also cause the motor to overheat and potentially break down," according to Conserve Energy Future.

As for the environmental impacts, there is debate about the efficiency and sustainability of garbage disposals.

The website 911 Service Today states: "When used properly, garbage disposals can actually be beneficial for the environment. They help divert food waste from landfills, where it would otherwise decompose and release methane, a potent greenhouse gas. By grinding food waste and sending it to wastewater treatment facilities, disposals can contribute to more efficient waste management."

But there's the danger that "food waste can also rapidly decay within sewer systems before reaching treatment plants, releasing methane directly into the atmosphere, adding to the environmental impact of in-sink garbage disposals," according to Sustainable America.

Ultimately, it's most important, if using a disposal, to use it correctly, putting only scraps that belong there inside. "Understanding what can safely go down the disposal can help maximize its efficiency and minimize potential negative impacts," says 911 Service Today.

Composting what's possible would be an excellent supplement to using a disposal correctly, and using natural cleaning products can make sure it's always clean and in working order.

What everyone's saying

Commenters were so grateful for the tip, and many went and used it right away.

"I now have a working garbage disposal again! You rock," one person wrote.

"This video just solved my problem," said another.

The video even ended up saving one person a visit from a plumber. "Now I don't have to wait for maintenance on Monday!" they wrote.

