Homeowner dismayed by sudden change at neighborhood park: 'I have yet to see one person use it'

Neighborhood parks are supposed to be for everyone, but one homeowners association decided to restrict access to what used to be a playground. The homeowner shared on Reddit the new outdoor gym that was installed and a sign that said, "Ages 13+."

The OP said, "I have yet to see one person use it."

When so many kids are inside on their phones, it's a shame for a playground to be removed that would encourage them to spend more time outside. And when kids get outside more, parents can get outside too. They can have playdates at the playground, but as the homeowner said, no one is using the new gym.

According to a study published in 2024, even just 10 minutes outside in nature can improve your mental health.

Playgrounds that have plants near them are also healthier for kids. Several studies have shown that more greenery around playgrounds can cut down on polluting gases, making the air cleaner to breathe.

Taking away the playground is depriving the residents of these benefits. Luckily, this HOA guide can help you fight back when dealing with issues like this.

First, it's important to know who is in your homeowners association and what the rules and bylaws are. Next, you'll want to get your neighbors on board. In this homeowner's case, that shouldn't be too hard, seeing as no one is using the gym.

It's also a good idea to find out what your state laws are concerning HOAs. These laws dictate what HOAs can and can not do.

When you reach out to a board member, keep it professional. You want them to hear you out so you get something changed.

This homeowner isn't the only one who's dealt with frustrating HOAs. Other Redditors shared their issues.

One user said, "That's on par with ours, cutting the basketball courts in half to add pickleball courts that require a fee to enter."

Another commented, "Our POA (Property Owners Association) wants more younger families, yet does everything that would deter them."

