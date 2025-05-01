  • Business Business

Donation centers overwhelmed after law causes massive surge in dropped-off items: 'It's a huge amount coming in every day'

Tons of clothes are being recycled or donated.

by Elijah McKee
Tons of clothes are being recycled or donated.

Photo Credit: iStock

The European Union took an eco-friendly step this year and outlawed throwing away textiles. As a result, tons of clothes are being recycled or donated instead.

Unfortunately, the recycling system and thrift stores in Sweden are struggling to manage the spike, according to an Agence France-Presse article shared on Phys.org.

What's happening?

Before the law was passed, trashed garments in the EU were burned, which can mean nasty things for the air we breathe

More of the pile is now being sorted, reused, and recycled like glass or paper waste. In Stockholm, 60% more textiles were collected for recycling in the first two months of this year than in the same time frame last year, AFP reported.

TCD Picks » EDF Spotlight

💡EDF's Vital Signs newsletter delivers stories about game-changing solutions close to home and around the world

6 easy tips to declutter your life starting today

Read More

Is now the right time to buy a heat pump?

Read More

This satellite hunts pollution from space

Read More

However, Sweden lacks the necessary sorting facilities and resources to handle the uptick. Instead, the bulk of its overflow is sent to other countries, namely Lithuania, for processing and often incineration. Items are also still being burned in small Swedish towns without secondhand markets.

And thrift stores in cities are swamped. 

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

"It's a huge amount coming in every day. It's been crazy, it's a huge increase," said Brian Kelly, secretary-general of a Stockholm charity shop, per AFP

Why is keeping clothes out of landfills important?

Fast fashion is a notoriously polluting industry. Synthetic materials used in clothes are full of plastics, which are slow to biodegrade and dangerously worm their way into our food and bodies.

On top of that, making a single T-shirt can require 660 gallons of water and more than 2 pounds of chemicals, AFP reported.

Yet some people wear an article of clothing only a handful of times before tossing it and buying something new. 

Which of these factors would most effectively motivate you to recycle old clothes and electronics?

Giving me money back 💰

Letting me trade for new stuff 👕

Making it as easy as possible ⚡

Keeping my stuff out of landfills 🗑️

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Indeed, the outlet reported that the average person discards nearly 42 pounds of clothes a year in the EU. That figure is almost twice as high in the United States, per Earth.org. 

The industry also adds more than 1.3 billion tons of harmful carbon gas to the atmosphere each year, which is worse than air travel, the Carbon Literacy Project noted. 

Put all that together, and you have a pretty convincing case for getting the most out of your clothes and keeping them out of landfills.

What's being done to improve textile recycling?

An improvement to the Swedish system is expected. As part of an EU agreement, fashion giants such as H&M and Zara will soon be required to help finance the increased recycling burdens. 

As AFP explained, the hope is that this kind of incentive will encourage big companies to produce longer-lasting items that are less likely to end up in the garbage. 

Consumers can also make a difference — and save cash — by cutting back on new clothes and thrifting used items whenever possible.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

There's never been a better time to put panels on your property — and you could soon reap the rewards.
Tech

Survey makes unexpected find about household solar panels — here's why experts are seeing startling approval ratings

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x