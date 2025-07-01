Homeowner met with warnings after sharing potential landscaping plans with harmful impacts: 'I'd vote for neither'

A Nevada homeowner took to Reddit to seek guidance on what to do with their struggling lawn. They asked for advice on whether to try to grow grass and maintain it or install artificial turf.

"I'd vote for neither," said one Redditor.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The original poster said that since they moved from a tropical climate several years back, they were not accustomed to lawn maintenance in the desert, so after their watering system experienced problems, their lawn died and became an eyesore.

Redditors encouraged the OP to grow native plants — and/or use low-irrigation xeriscaping — instead of planting a lawn or installing artificial turf.

Lawns that are not native to an area –– such as the desert of Nevada –– require a lot of maintenance and money. They use a great deal of water and require frequent mowing and fertilizing to keep them looking lush. The high water consumption is expensive to the homeowner, especially in drought areas such as the desert.

In addition, caring for a lawn can negatively affect the environment. Gas-powered lawn equipment, such as mowers and leaf blowers, produces substantial air pollution.

The other proposed option –– artificial turf –– was met with a lot of negativity by Redditors. Artificial turf has both health and environmental concerns. It often contains PFAS, also known as "forever chemicals," that stay in the environment and can be absorbed through the skin. Artificial plastic turf also tends to overheat in the sun and can release microplastics. Its production releases pollutants that contribute to the warming of the planet.

Planting a natural lawn or rewilding your yard with native plants are low-maintenance alternatives that can save money and effort and are better for the environment. You can save on your water bill and save time and money on maintenance while providing a great environment for native pollinators, helping to balance the local ecosystem. Several Redditors suggested these options to the OP as possible upgrades that are preferable to a lawn or artificial turf.

"I grew up in the Southwest and it drives me insane to see so many grass lawns," one Redditor shared.

"I have a patch of artificial grass in my backyard and it sucks," one commenter expressed.

Another Redditor advised, "If [it] were my lawn, I'd look for a landscaper that does xeriscaping –– using native plants that need little (or no) water to stay healthy."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.